Britain’s “top mockumentarian”, Philomena Cunk, is back with a “gloriously silly” investigation into whether or not Hollywood is “finished”, said Rebecca Nicholson in the Financial Times.

In the three-part BBC Two show, Diane Morgan’s comedic alter-ego takes us through a “slyly educational” history of film, with the help of a series of puzzled experts. “It works a treat, not least because of a blistering gag-to-screen-time ratio.”

Like Cunk’s previous outings, this is “technically a prank show”, said Rachel Aroesti in The Guardian. “Half the fun is seeing how people react” to the “idiocy” of their interviewer. Among Cunk’s “British interlocutors” this time are film critic Mark Kermode, who looks “genuinely exasperated” by her “ludicrous misunderstandings”, and Benedict Cumberbatch, whose “irritation in the face of pointless questions about whether all actors like chickpeas seems put on”. The Americans (“Die Hard” writer Steven E. de Souza among them) are more “straightforwardly baffled” and “tolerate Cunk’s tangents” with such grace, it never turns into “an exercise in gotcha-style cringe”.

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There are plenty of “proper belly laughs” but, even when the script is “merely snigger-inducing”, it’s hard not to smile. “If, like me, you consider writing stupid jokes to be another of humanity’s greatest achievements, you’ll have no choice but to consider ‘Cunk on Cinema’ a true work of art.”

I think the set-up might finally have “worn a bit thin”, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph. While a few of Cunk’s “deadpan questions land”, there are too many lines that “fail to be funny”. But the “commentary on cinema is smart” and “informative”, taking viewers on a whistle-stop tour from silent movies to sci-fi, Westerns, Hitchcock, Quentin Tarantino and the Marvel universe.

There are “some quite insightful descriptions of cinema’s evolution mixed in with the torrent of the absurd”, said James Jackson in The Times. But some of the humour, like her muddling up slapstick with “slaps dick”, feels like “something a 14-year-old boy would come up with”. I could have done with less of that.

Not every joke can “land with a knockout blow”, said Nicholson in the Financial Times, “but the hit rate is strong in this daft and acidic delight”.