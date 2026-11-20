Danish comedian and aspiring film director Rasmus Wallbridge thought he was fulfilling his “long-held dream of making a comedy-horror film”, said Eden Maclachlan in The Times. “Yet the entire project was a charade.”

He was actually the “unwitting protagonist of an experimental reality television show” called “Alle elsker Rasmus” (Everybody Loves Rasmus). The show, filmed using concealed cameras, aired on Denmark’s TV2 last month but was pulled days later after it “prompted outrage” from viewers, who saw it as “psychological torture, gaslighting and bullying”.

‘Strung along’

There are “obvious parallels” with “The Truman Show”, in which Jim Carrey plays a man who discovers his life has been an “elaborate hoax filmed by a TV network”, said Ed Power in The Telegraph. This is the situation Wallbridge was put in when his “close friend and fellow comic”, Martin Johannes Larsen, told him about the “opportunity” to make a film.

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Over a four-month period, Wallbridge was “strung along” by 140 co-conspirators who duped him into thinking it was a real film project. “Worse still, he was persuaded to spend time away from his newborn child in order to chase the mirage” of this new career.

“Alle elsker Rasmus” has also been compared to the US mockumentary “Jury Duty”, in which a solar-panel installer from San Diego is led to believe he is serving on a jury in a real trial. But that deception lasted for 17 days. This was four months.

The “prank” is “especially cruel” as Wallbridge is “a relatively obscure comic”, while his friend Larsen, who presents the Danish version of “The Traitors”, has a far higher profile. It comes as “little surprise” to learn that their friendship is reportedly now “on ice”. Larsen has since apologised on social media, saying he “never intended to cause harm”.

‘Judgement failed’

When the hoax was eventually revealed to Wallbridge, it came with the “further humiliation” of a “stark choice”, said Power in The Telegraph: prevent the broadcast and get £3,000 or let it go ahead and get £90,000. Wallbridge chose to proceed.

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The backlash was swift, with Danish TV presenter and influencer Anna Lin saying the show should be called “Everyone Bullies Rasmus”, and the country’s culture minister, Zenia Stampe, calling it a “clear violation” of TV2’s ethical guidelines. Viewers also pointed out that the producers had “manipulated the content” by recycling Wallbridge’s laughter from earlier in the show to use it when the hoax is revealed, said Maclachlan in The Times.

The broadcaster’s programme director, Dorthe Thirstrup, offered an “unconditional apology” to Wallbridge in a press release and admitted her “judgement had simply failed”.

The comedian has “remained quiet” about the hoax but “broke his silence” when TV2 said it had not ruled out making a similar series again, said Metro. “I strongly urge them not to”, he said.

It’s difficult to see how anyone could not be “deeply hurt” by gaslighting on such an “epic scale”, said Sarah Ditum in The Times. This really is “a new low for reality TV”.