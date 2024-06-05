Eric: 'inventive, assured and far less weird than you expect'

Benedict Cumberbatch is 'mesmerising' as a narcissistic puppeteer searching for his missing son in this Netflix series

Benedict Cumberbatch and Ivan Morris Howe in Netflix drama Eric.
The 'wildly ambitious' show brings together several sprawling plotlines
On paper, the six-part Netflix series "Eric" sounds "barmy", said Anita Singh in The Telegraph. Benedict Cumberbatch plays egotistical puppeteer Vincent who works on the "Sesame Street"-style children's TV show, "Good Morning Sunshine". When his nine-year-old son Edgar (Ivan Morris Howe) goes missing on his way to school, he responds to the trauma by striking up a relationship with a "seven-foot-tall blue yeti". But the show is "inventive, assured and far less weird than you expect". 

Set in "gritty, pre-gentrified" 1980s New York, a "guilt-ridden" Vincent convinces himself that the only way to get his son to come home is to bring to life the new puppet Edgar had been inventing for the show. 



Benedict Cumberbatch
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
