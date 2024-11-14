Should Line of Duty return?
Adrian Dunbar's hint about a series reboot has some critics worried
"Line of Duty" was a much-loved crime drama, captivating millions of viewers each week during its six-season stint, but after a disappointing finale in 2021, some critics are sceptical about a revival.
Rumours of a series reboot circulated earlier this year when the show's leads, Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, were seen meeting with creator Jed Mercurio. Now, Dunbar "has let the wee donkey out of the bag", said Ed Power on the i news site. Asked on Times Radio if the show will return, he said "It looks like it."
'Past its sell-by date'
"Line of Duty" certainly "delivered thrills in abundance", said Power, but it came "crashing to Earth three years ago" with its final series. Its "big reveal" turned out to be the "biggest damp squib on television this side of the 'Game of Thrones' finale". Millions of fans who had stuck by the show for nearly a decade came away "baffled and underwhelmed".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The show has "become high on the vapours of its own mythology", and while there's "sure to be huge excitement" about a comeback, nobody has paused to consider if the "return of a series clearly past its sell-by date is a good thing".
By the end, the plot of "Line of Duty" had become "so complex" that it resembled "one of those maths problems that you can fully understand only for about 20 seconds after an hour of solid thought, before it all ebbs away again", said Hugo Rifkind in The Times as the final season aired in 2021. And while it started out with "fantastic interview-room duels" that managed to distil the "essence of every police interview scene you had ever seen", it ended up feeling like a "constipated echo of itself".
'Fresh twists' needed
The show still holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% and an audience rating of 94%, said Collider, so there is "no doubting the chokehold" that it had "over the crime genre on British television". Fans across the world have "waited patiently for an update on the series' future" so the latest news "sure is enticing".
"Line of Duty" felt "groundbreaking" at the time, said Love Belfast. "Its high-stakes investigations, layered characters, and unpredictable twists captivated audiences, and AC-12's pursuit of 'bent coppers' quickly became a cultural phenomenon." In the end, a new series will only work if it "builds on past successes while offering fresh twists".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
One great cookbook: 'The Zuni Café Cookbook' by Judy Rodgers
The Week Recommends A tome that teaches you to both recreate recipes and think like a cook
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Stephen Miller is '100% loyal' to Donald Trump
He is also the architect of Trump's mass-deportation plans
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: November 14, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
TV to watch in November, from 'Dune: Prophecy' to 'A Man on the Inside'
The Week Recommends A new comedy from 'The Good Place' creator, a prequel to 'Dune' and the conclusion of one of America's most popular shows
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
How 'Over the Garden Wall' satisfies people's desire for comfort and nostalgia right now
The Week Recommends The cult series that many people watch every fall
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Why is there such a long gap between TV seasons?
In The Spotlight Ambitious productions and a focus on data are creating 'staggering' waits
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
TV to watch in October, from 'Disclaimer' and 'The Franchise'
The Week Recommends An HBO comedy from the 'Veep' creator, a mystery from master filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón and a reboot of an '80s classic
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Agatha All Along reviews: 'knowing and exceptionally well-executed'
The Week Recommends Marvel's delectable witchy spin-off series is a perfect treat for Halloween season
By The Week UK Published
-
Trigger warnings on screen spark dissent
Talking Point Are they a measure of sensitivity or just unnecessary posturing?
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'Shogun' dominates Emmys, 'Hacks' surprises
Speed Read 'Shogun' won a record 18 Emmys and 'Hacks' beat 'The Bear' in a surprise upset
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Hollyoaks time jump and the future of British soaps
In the Spotlight Loss of nearly a third of cast and crew on Channel 4 show shows how beleaguered TV industry needs to 'reinvent' itself
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published