Should Line of Duty return?

Adrian Dunbar's hint about a series reboot has some critics worried

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty
Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty
(Image credit: BBC)
By
published

"Line of Duty" was a much-loved crime drama, captivating millions of viewers each week during its six-season stint, but after a disappointing finale in 2021, some critics are sceptical about a revival.

Rumours of a series reboot circulated earlier this year when the show's leads, Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, were seen meeting with creator Jed Mercurio. Now, Dunbar "has let the wee donkey out of the bag", said Ed Power on the i news site. Asked on Times Radio if the show will return, he said "It looks like it."

Tess Foley-Cox
