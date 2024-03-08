The Jury: Murder Trial – disquieting Channel 4 series about group dynamics

"What goes on in a jury room? Perhaps, if you've never done jury service, you imagine it to be a rigorous process in which 12 people take account of nothing but the facts," said Anita Singh in The Daily Telegraph . If so, Channel 4's The Jury: Murder Trial "will quickly disabuse you".

Over four "fascinating" episodes, it uses actors to recreate a real-life murder trial in front of two separate "juries". The defendant is a sculptor, identified here as John, who has killed his wife with a hammer. The question for the juries is whether it was murder, or manslaughter by reason of loss of control. It is "eye-opening" to see how quickly the jurors reach conclusions about both the defendant, and the victim ("She was asking for it"). In all, it's a "riveting study of group dynamics, which may make you feel a little less confident in the workings of the British justice system".

As a television show, it is not very entertaining, said Rachel Cooke in The New Statesman . "Picture the Big Brother house," only without the hot tub, and featuring conversations not about "who ate the last digestive" but "whether a man killed a woman in cold blood". And it's pretty alarming: even the more conscientious jurors seem mainly to want to win the argument; and the "easy excuses" the men make for violence against women are chastening indeed.

