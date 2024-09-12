The Perfect Couple: glossy Netflix murder-mystery starring Nicole Kidman

"Pitched somewhere between 'The White Lotus', 'Glass Onion' and the latest Harlan Coben series", Netflix's six-part drama "The Perfect Couple" is "a glossy spin on the rich-people-are-awful sub-genre of murder-mystery," said Sophie Butcher in Empire.

Nicole Kidman stars as Greer, a fabulously rich novelist whose son's wedding on Nantucket is ruined when a body turns up on the beach. Suddenly, everyone staying at the family's huge beach house for the weekend is a suspect. The dialogue is often a bit cheesy, and the whole thing is "schmaltzy, silly and very soapy"; but it's elevated by an impressive supporting cast that includes Meghann Fahy and Dakota Fanning; and the compelling plotting and well-established characters "will have you hooked".

