The Perfect Couple: glossy Netflix murder-mystery starring Nicole Kidman
However hard you try to resist it, 'you will want to know the who, what, where and why-dunit'
"Pitched somewhere between 'The White Lotus', 'Glass Onion' and the latest Harlan Coben series", Netflix's six-part drama "The Perfect Couple" is "a glossy spin on the rich-people-are-awful sub-genre of murder-mystery," said Sophie Butcher in Empire.
Nicole Kidman stars as Greer, a fabulously rich novelist whose son's wedding on Nantucket is ruined when a body turns up on the beach. Suddenly, everyone staying at the family's huge beach house for the weekend is a suspect. The dialogue is often a bit cheesy, and the whole thing is "schmaltzy, silly and very soapy"; but it's elevated by an impressive supporting cast that includes Meghann Fahy and Dakota Fanning; and the compelling plotting and well-established characters "will have you hooked".
The series ticks off "every cliché of the megabucks mystery thriller", said Benji Wilson in The Daily Telegraph, from its title to the fact that none of the couples are perfect; in fact, they all hate each other. Still, though it is all predictable and trashy, this is "top-notch trash", a show that aims only for "sugar-hit moreishness" and hits the mark time and again.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Nantucket looks ludicrously beautiful; the family are ludicrously snobbish and unpleasant", and however hard you try to resist it, "you will want to know the who, what, where and why-dunit".
I found it "awful: ugly, slow, boring", said Camilla Long in The Sunday Times. The cast are horribly dunked in fake tan, and it's deeply unfunny. You'd do much better watching the new season of "Slow Horses", which is "utterly brilliant".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Why more and more people believe in aliens
In The Spotlight Growing numbers say they have seen a UFO – and even US politicians are getting caught up in the trend
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
'A show of unity in a contentious campaign'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Taylor backs Kamala: a history of celebrity endorsements
The Explainer The pop star confirmed her support for the vice president to her more than 280m Instagram followers
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The Mad Hatter's Tea Party: an 'irresistibly feelgood production'
The Week Recommends Kate Prince's hip-hop take on Lewis Carroll classic is a lot of fun
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Apollo 13: Survival – a 'real, rare and breathtaking tale of survival'
The Week Recommends Netflix documentary includes 'remarkable' archival footage from near-disastrous moon mission
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
The Zelensky Story: as 'astonishing as it is inspirational'
The Week Recommends BBC Two's three-part documentary features 'genuinely revealing' interviews with the Ukrainian president
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
7 recipes for every kind of fall cooking occasion
The Week Recommends Marinated feta; go-to chocolate cake; a fresh way with Brussels: Autumn is not going to know what hit it
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
The world's best astrotourism adventures
The Week Recommends From the depths of the Namib Desert to Finnish Lapland, these remote destinations are ideal for stargazing
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
A foodie guide to St Andrews
The Week Recommends The Scottish seaside town has it all, from cheese toastie shacks to Michelin-starred restaurants
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
A weekend in Polzeath: an outdoor adventure in Cornwall
The Week Recommends This Cornish seaside village offers plenty of fun for surfers and families alike
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
8 touring theater productions to mark on your calendar this fall
The Week Recommends A pop icon, Shakespeare reconsidered and a sublime musical about mortality are all on the boards
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published