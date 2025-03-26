This City Is Ours: 'cracking' crime drama is bingeworthy TV

BBC One's "This City Is Ours" has already been dubbed the "Scouse Sopranos". It can't really compete with the iconic HBO hit, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph, but "it's cracking. I binged all eight episodes in two days."

It's a "tense crime thriller of betrayals and shifting loyalties". Liverpool gangster Ronnie Phelan (Sean Bean) is running a successful cocaine-smuggling business with the help of his "capable right-hand man", Michael Kavanagh (James Nelson-Joyce). But when Ronnie decides to retire, a dangerous power struggle ensues between his jealous son Jamie (Jack McCullen) and his trusted aide.

