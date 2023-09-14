Top Boy review: a fitting finale to the gangland drama
This brilliant show is bowing out at exactly the right time – at the top
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It's been a "bumpy road" for east London gangland drama "Top Boy", said Emily Baker in The i Paper. When it started in 2011 on Channel 4, it won a dedicated following and critical acclaim. For reasons that are not clear, it was cancelled after only two seasons; but the show had a powerful fan in the shape of the Canadian rapper Drake, and largely thanks to him it returned on Netflix in 2019. Now, four years on, this "enthralling" drama is coming to an end "once again".
This series picks up where the last left off: with the murder of an upstart who had been tipped to take over the drugs empire presided over by gangster Dushane (Ashley Walters). Now, Dushane faces further problems with the arrival of a crew of fearsome Irish gangsters (led by Brian Gleeson and Barry Keoghan). "As ever, this isn't a series for the squeamish", but it's told with passion, and the acting is superb.
"The Hackney of Top Boy crackles with life (not unlike the Hackney of Hackney)," said Nick Hilton in The Independent, but writer Ronan Bennett's "vision of London's criminal underworld" is remorselessly bleak. Young love is uprooted by violence; a drug-addicted young mother has her first good day in a while, then drowns in a bath – there’s a sense that no one can escape from the bad things that just keep happening. It is not upbeat: families, friendships and communities are "torn apart", said Nick Clark in the Evening Standard. But this is brilliant TV, and it is bowing out "at exactly the right time – at the top".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Where to watch: Netflix
Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Dracula: Mina's Reckoning review
A 'groundbreaking' and distinctively Scottish response to Bram Stoker's novel
By The Week Staff Published
-
Róisín Murphy: Irish singer in puberty blockers row
Moloko star voiced concern over the use of medication by transgender children
By Richard Windsor Published
-
Codeword: September 14, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Dracula: Mina's Reckoning review
A 'groundbreaking' and distinctively Scottish response to Bram Stoker's novel
By The Week Staff Published
-
The most dangerous social media food challenges
Social media has a long history of encouraging people to do dangerous things for views
By Devika Rao Published
-
Stanley's Chelsea review: al fresco fine dining in west London
A botanically blessed restaurant to visit at any time of the year
By Dominic Kocur Published
-
Volvo XC40 Recharge review: what the car critics say
This new family SUV has consistent breaks and a classy interior
By The Week Staff Published
-
Recipe: harissa fennel rigatoni by Sophie Godwin
The Week Recommends The harissa achieves a hit of flavour with minimal effort and the fennel adds complexity
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Black Venus: Reclaiming Black Women in Visual Culture review
The Week Recommends This ‘riveting’ exhibition at Somerset House explores the representation of the black female body in art
By The Week Staff Published
-
Starstruck review: another series of the delightful BBC Three romcom
The Week Recommends A ‘slow-burn treat’ starring the ‘charismatic’ Rose Matafeo
By The Week Staff Published
-
Honda e:Ny1 review: what the car critics say
The Week Recommends The e:Ny1 is a ‘solid’ and dependable electric SUV
By The Week Staff Published