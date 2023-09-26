TV to watch in October, from 'Loki' to 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Coming up in the world of television: Spooky new streaming shows to get you in the mood for Halloween, a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the revival of a beloved sitcom. These are the most anticipated series you won't want to miss in October 2023:

'Loki' (Oct. 5)

It's about time. The Marvel Disney+ series returns with its second season in October, following up a cliffhanger that saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) accidentally end up in the wrong timeline after unleashing the multiverse. Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast this season as a TVA agent. Jonathan Majors is also back as Kang, or at least the Kang variant teased in the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" credits scene . But with Majors battling assault allegations, don't be shocked if this turns out to be his final MCU appearance.

'The Fall of the House of Usher' (Oct. 12)

Horror mastermind Mike Flanagan has established himself as the new king of October. The creator of Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and "Midnight Mass" is back with yet another spooky streaming series, "The Fall of the House of Usher." This one is based on various works of Edgar Allan Poe, and it centers on the children of a pharmaceutical company CEO who begin "dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth," per Netflix. "Succession" as a slasher movie? Where do we sign up?

'Frasier' (Oct. 12)

He's still listening. Kelsey Grammer returns in this revival of the classic sitcom "Frasier" premiering in October on Paramount+. According to the streamer, the reboot follows Frasier in the "next chapter of his life" as he heads back to Boston, where "Cheers," the show where the character originated, was set. David Hyde Pierce won’t be returning as Frasier’s brother Niles, but Grammer has teased that some characters from "Cheers" may show up. Brace yourself to potentially shout out a long-awaited, "Norm!"

'Goosebumps' (Oct. 13)

Viewer beware, you're in for a scare. R. L. Stine’s popular horror books have inspired this new Disney+ show starring Justin Long. But while the previous "Goosebumps" TV series was an anthology that adapted the books, this one is an ongoing story centered on five high schoolers who investigate the death of a teenager named Harold Biddle while "unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past," per the streamer. The dummy Slappy, though, will be in the series, hopefully teeing up an eventual showdown with M3GAN.

'Lessons in Chemistry' (Oct. 13)

Let Brie Larson cook. The Oscar-winner stars in this Apple TV+ series as a scientist dealing with sexism in the 1950s who becomes the host of a cooking show after being fired from her lab. She "sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes," per the streamer. It's based on the book by Bonnie Garmus, and Larson serves as executive producer alongside Jason Bateman. Lewis Pullman, a.k.a. Bob in "Top Gun: Maverick," also stars.

'Fellow Travelers' (Oct. 29)

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey are joining forces for a new romance on Showtime. Need we say more? The award-winning actors star in this limited series that tells the story of the romance between "two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington," and it takes place over four decades going into the 1980s as they face “obstacles in the world and in themselves," per the network. Allison Williams also stars in the show, which was created by Ron Nyswaner, the screenwriter of 1993's "Philadelphia."

More returning shows to watch

Plus, don't miss these other shows returning for new seasons in October:

"Chucky" season 3 (Oct. 4)

"Quantum Leap" season 2 (Oct. 4)

"Our Flag Means Death" season 2 (Oct. 5)

"Lupin" part 3 (Oct. 5)

"Shining Vale" season 2 (Oct. 13)

"Creepshow" season 4 (Oct. 13)

"Rick and Morty" season 7 (Oct. 15)

"Upload" season 3 (Oct. 20)

"American Horror Stories" season 3 (Oct. 26)

"The Gilded Age" season 2 (Oct. 29)