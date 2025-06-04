What It Feels Like for a Girl: a 'fearless and compelling' coming-of-age drama

Ellis Howard dazzles in this 'sharply written' adaptation of Paris Lees' memoir

Ellis Howard as Byron in What It Feels Like for a Girl.
Ellis Howard as Byron: 'a star in the making'
By
published

"What It Feels Like for a Girl" is a long way from your "typical female bildungsroman", said Rachel Aroesti in The Guardian. The eight-part series has been adapted for television from Paris Lees' "excellent" memoir recalling her life as a working-class teenager called Byron growing up in a small Nottinghamshire town.

Seen by others as a boy, our protagonist's early gender dysphoria is "angrily dismissed by their macho father", and the idea of one day living openly as a woman feels unfathomable. But Byron's eventual transition isn't what makes this show an "extraordinary and at times deeply disturbing account of a partly misspent youth".

