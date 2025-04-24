Will divisions over trans issue derail Keir Starmer's government?

Rebellion is brewing following the Supreme Court's ruling that a woman is defined by biological sex under equality law

Politicians who have campaigned in support of trans rights point towards commitments in Labour's general election manifesto on trans issues.
"A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear." Those were the words of Keir Starmer on Parliament's first day back after Easter, following the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that a woman is defined by biological sex under equality law.

The "casual observer" may remember that as recently as 2022 the prime minister insisted "trans women are women", said The Times.

