Why is there such a long gap between TV seasons?
Ambitious productions and a focus on data are creating 'staggering' waits
If you've "ever sat down to watch the return of one of your favourite TV shows" only to realise that "it has been so long" since the previous series "that you cannot remember what happened", then "you are not alone", wrote Alex Farber in The Times.
As viewers increasingly bemoan the long gaps between seasons, Katherine Pope, a Sony Pictures Television executive, admitted this week that the pauses between each series of TV dramas are "frustrating", "untenable", and "not fair to the fans".
Growing old waiting
"Back when the broadcast networks ruled the world", wrote TV expert Josef Adalian for Vulture, "we'd rarely have to go more than four or five months before getting a fix of our favourite shows" – but all that has changed with the advent of streaming. Now, wrote James Poniewozik for New York Times, "you will grow old waiting for your favourite show to come back".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
For instance, the new seasons of Apple Studio's "Severance" is not expected to return until January, three years after it last aired, while HBO's "Euphoria" will only start filming next year, three years after its last outing. Analysis of US drama found that the gap between seasons has now reached an average of 515 days, up from 381 days four years ago.
'Staggering' hiatus
The Covid pandemic and the US writers' strike have been responsible for some delays, but it's because "the process of making and distributing TV has become so expensive and complicated" that "an 18-month break between seasons has become common", wrote Adalian.
This is not only a post-pandemic issue because, as far back as 2018, Emily St James argued that the length of the gaps was becoming "staggering". Writing for Vox, she said shows are "getting more ambitious", in "both production values and storytelling". As "the degree of difficulty ratchets up a little more with every year", if a hit series "needs an extra three or four months to figure out how to top its previous season", most networks are "willing to take the risk of offering more time to get it right".
Speaking this week, Pope said the gaps are getting longer because broadcasters and the streaming industry are now too "data-driven" and this means they have to wait longer to make the big calls.
She believes that buyers are "biding their time before deciding on a recommission" because of "the growing focus on metrics in an on-demand world" in which "the bulk of viewing takes place in the weeks and months after the launch", wrote Farber.
Minding the gap
For some viewers, the longer gaps mean they forget the on-going plot lines. "More and more", wrote Poniewozik, re-joining a favourite series is "like trying to remember the details of high school trigonometry", as you wonder "which hobbit did what to whom".
The danger for the industry, then, is that this confusion means some viewers may simply give up. "In such a saturated world, we can't afford to lose fans," said Pope, and "it is hard enough to get them".
Although a "beloved franchise" such as "Stranger Things" or "Bridgerton" can "probably afford to make fans wait", said Adalian, when it comes to most shows, viewers "very much mind the gap".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
'Swimming in shadowy spending'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Transformers One: entertaining prequel is 'pacy good fun'
The Week Recommends Josh Cooley's 'thoughtful' animated film tells the origins stories of Optimus Prime and Megatron
By The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 12 - 18 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
TV to watch in October, from 'Disclaimer' and 'The Franchise'
The Week Recommends An HBO comedy from the 'Veep' creator, a mystery from master filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón and a reboot of an '80s classic
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Monsters: why is the Menendez brothers Netflix hit so controversial?
Talking Points Ryan Murphy’s latest true-crime series recounts infamous 1989 Beverly Hills murders, but some critics say his retelling takes too many liberties with the truth
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Agatha All Along reviews: 'knowing and exceptionally well-executed'
The Week Recommends Marvel's delectable witchy spin-off series is a perfect treat for Halloween season
By The Week UK Published
-
Trigger warnings on screen spark dissent
Talking Point Are they a measure of sensitivity or just unnecessary posturing?
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'Shogun' dominates Emmys, 'Hacks' surprises
Speed Read 'Shogun' won a record 18 Emmys and 'Hacks' beat 'The Bear' in a surprise upset
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Perfect Couple: glossy Netflix murder-mystery starring Nicole Kidman
The Week Recommends However hard you try to resist it, 'you will want to know the who, what, where and why-dunit'
By The Week UK Published
-
Apollo 13: Survival – a 'real, rare and breathtaking tale of survival'
The Week Recommends Netflix documentary includes 'remarkable' archival footage from near-disastrous moon mission
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Hollyoaks time jump and the future of British soaps
In the Spotlight Loss of nearly a third of cast and crew on Channel 4 show shows how beleaguered TV industry needs to 'reinvent' itself
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published