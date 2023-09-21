Wilderness review: a soapy drama set in the American southwest
Amazon series starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen is 'full of twists'
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Most people who discover their husband is a "cheating slimeball" choose one of two options, said Anita Singh in The Daily Telegraph. "If they've got any sense, they chuck him out; or they stay in the marriage, which becomes a hotbed of festering resentment." But characters in TV thrillers "don't behave like normal people".
In the new Amazon Prime Video drama "Wilderness", British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) are living a glamorous life in New York for his work, when she discovers that he is having an affair with a colleague "who wears thongs with all the coverage of dental floss". Does she "hightail it back to Britain and tell the duplicitous, gaslighting Will to sling his hook? She does not."
Instead, she accepts his offer of a conciliatory road-trip to the American southwest, thinking she'll seize the opportunity to do him in. But her plots fail, and then the couple find themselves bumping into the other woman (Ashley Benson), who happens to be holidaying in the same wilderness. "What are the chances?" Still, "the stage is set for a murder".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Wilderness" is "not about subtlety", said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian. It is about the "most ancient form of entertainment – revenge and catharsis", and "shifting around beneath the action are a lot of on-message messages about female oppression". Adapted from B.E. Jones's thriller, the drama is "full of twists", said Morgan Cormack in Radio Times, and even if it's not totally convincing, it is at least "soapy in all the right places".
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
The daily business briefing: September 21, 2023
Business Briefing The Fed leaves rates unchanged, Biden cancels debts for University of Phoenix borrowers, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
Tied in knots
Cartoons
By The Week Staff Published
-
Scientists a step closer to resurrecting extinct Tasmanian tiger
Speed Read New study marks the first time RNA has been recovered from an extinct species
By Jamie Timson Published
-
Volkswagen ID.5 review: what the car critics say
Feature The ID.4's 'sportier, more stylish twin' – but 'don't believe the hype'
By The Week Staff Published
-
The best sustainable gear
The Week Recommends From a smartwatch and speaker to a laptop and running shoes
By The Week Staff Published
-
Jamaica Inn review: a small patch of Caribbean heaven
The Week Recommends Guests will feel like one of the family at this boutique beach resort in Ocho Rios
By Natasha Langan Published
-
6 exciting homes in college towns
It doesn't hurt to look!
By The Week Staff Published
-
Jeff Daniels suggests 6 books that informed his writing and acting
The star recommends works by Gabriel García Márquez, Shelby Foote and more
By The Week Staff Published
-
Recipe: muscovado dark chocolate chunk cookies by Matt Adlard
The Week Recommends Soft and chewy, this recipe delivers the optimum cookie texture
By The Week Staff Published
-
A bicycle safari in Botswana
The Week Recommends Explore the Okavango Delta on wheels during a multi-day safari experience
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Cow car
By The Week Staff Published