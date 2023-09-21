Wilderness review: a soapy drama set in the American southwest

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Most people who discover their husband is a "cheating slimeball" choose one of two options, said Anita Singh in The Daily Telegraph . "If they've got any sense, they chuck him out; or they stay in the marriage, which becomes a hotbed of festering resentment." But characters in TV thrillers "don't behave like normal people".

In the new Amazon Prime Video drama "Wilderness", British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) are living a glamorous life in New York for his work, when she discovers that he is having an affair with a colleague "who wears thongs with all the coverage of dental floss". Does she "hightail it back to Britain and tell the duplicitous, gaslighting Will to sling his hook? She does not."

Instead, she accepts his offer of a conciliatory road-trip to the American southwest, thinking she'll seize the opportunity to do him in. But her plots fail, and then the couple find themselves bumping into the other woman (Ashley Benson), who happens to be holidaying in the same wilderness. "What are the chances?" Still, "the stage is set for a murder".

