Zero Day: 'nail-biting' political thriller is 'packed with twists'

Robert De Niro brings star power to 'addictive' Netflix show about a deadly cyberattack

Robert De Niro in Zero Day.
A 'complex hero': Robert De Niro as 'much loved' former president George Mullen
(Image credit: Alamy / FlixPix)
By
published

"TV shows don't get much more timely than 'Zero Day'," said Sophie Butcher in Empire.

The political thriller follows "much admired" former president George Mullen (Robert De Niro) who is brought out of retirement to find the culprits behind a massive cyberattack. The hackers cut power supplies across the US for an entire minute, causing chaos. "Cars crash, planes fall, hospital equipment fails." And as people reel from this "attack on an unprecedented scale", an "ominous" message appears on the screen of every smartphone – "This will happen again."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸