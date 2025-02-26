Zero Day: 'nail-biting' political thriller is 'packed with twists'
Robert De Niro brings star power to 'addictive' Netflix show about a deadly cyberattack
"TV shows don't get much more timely than 'Zero Day'," said Sophie Butcher in Empire.
The political thriller follows "much admired" former president George Mullen (Robert De Niro) who is brought out of retirement to find the culprits behind a massive cyberattack. The hackers cut power supplies across the US for an entire minute, causing chaos. "Cars crash, planes fall, hospital equipment fails." And as people reel from this "attack on an unprecedented scale", an "ominous" message appears on the screen of every smartphone – "This will happen again."
Co-written by Pulitzer prize-winning New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt, the series is "packed with twists", said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian. Although the show was completed before Trump's second term, his "rippling, destabilising effect on society" can be felt throughout. You won't need to "engage your brain too much" but it's an "astonishing amount of fun".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
If anyone is going to "muscle their way" into the "pantheon of great screen presidents" it's De Niro, said Tim Glanfield in The Times. In his first starring role on the small screen, the Hollywood star is a "complex hero" managing to "look as if he carries the weight of the world on his shoulders while remaining calm and statesmanlike".
It's hard work creating a show that feels "fresh" in the "crowded conspiracy thriller market", but "Zero Day" pulls it off, merging the "addictive" quality of traditional network TV with the "glossy" look and feel of a Netflix show.
"Stylish and fleet as any feature thriller", with "blockbuster production values", it's a "well-built" show that "smartly deploys its big-name actors", said Judy Berman in Time. However its "evasion of the substance of contemporary American polarisation" and "extreme efforts to avoid offence" feel, at times, like a "betrayal of its plainspoken hero".
Everything feels "painfully current", but the show suffers from a "lousy script", and Angela Bassett (who plays the current president) delivers her lines in an "embarrassingly hammy fashion", said Anita Singh in The Telegraph.
At times, the pacing "does sometimes feel off", added Tamara Davison in London's Evening Standard, and the plot is "a little slow" until the third episode. "Could this show have worked as a two-hour feature film? That's entirely possible, especially with De Niro at the helm."
Yes, it "loses tension" around the halfway mark, said Empire, but "once the truth starts unravelling, the show kicks back up a notch, and the last two instalments are truly nail-biting".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
The shape of Earth's core is changing
Under the radar Mysteries remain at the center of the planet
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
6 thought-provoking library exhibitions around the US
The Week Recommends Libraries are for more than just checking out books
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: February 26, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Is method acting falling out of fashion?
Talking Points The divisive technique has its detractors, though it has also wrought quite a few Oscar-winning performances
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
TV to watch in February, including 'The White Lotus' and 'Apple Cider Vinegar'
The Week Recommends An HBO fan favorite, the true story of a wellness scam and a 'Planet Earth' survey of America
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
The best TV series with multiple timelines right now
The Week Recommends Narratives that spend significant time in two or more stories can be especially rewarding
By David Faris Published
-
Back in Action: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx star in 'highly processed' action film
Talking Point While the 'twist' is predictable, the performances are 'fizzily watchable'
By The Week UK Published
-
Nine best TV shows of 2024 to binge this Christmas
The Week Recommends From Baby Reindeer and Slow Horses to Rivals and Shogun, here are the critics' favourites
By The Week UK Published
-
Carry-On: Taron Egerton's airport thriller is 'unexpectedly watchable'
Talking Point Netflix action movie makes a few 'daft swerves' – but is a 'thoroughly enjoyable' watch
By The Week UK Published
-
The complaint that could change reality TV for ever
In the Spotlight A labour complaint filed against Love Is Blind has the potential to bolster the rights of reality stars across the US
By Abby Wilson Published
-
TV to watch in December, from 'Squid Game' to 'Paris & Nicole'
The Week Recommends A pulpy spy thriller, the reunion of Paris and Nicole and a new season of 'Squid Game'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published