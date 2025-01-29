Vacheron Constantin's Patrimony: a supremely traditional dress watch with modern dimensions

French designer Ora ïto has lent a hand in redesigning the Patrimony

Vacheron Constantin watch
Vacheron Constantin Patrimony self-winding limited edition
The Vacheron Constantin Patrimony is a watch that slips under the radar – very much in keeping with the brand itself, which represents (and, in some ways, has always maintained) the idea of understated luxury.

Today, French designer Ora ïto has lent a hand in redesigning the Patrimony for the 20th anniversary of the collection. The designer is known for his idea of "simplexity", a neologism combining two contradictory notions, simplicity and complexity, and his ethos makes perfect sense for a traditional self-winding dress watch that is simple in its outward-facing case and dial design, yet complex in its mechanical movement engineering.



Malaika Crawford

Malaika Crawford is the Style Editor at Hodinkee, a world-leading platform for all things watches.

