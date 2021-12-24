I'm dreaming of a warm Christmas

It's the most tropical time of the year? Perhaps not for you. But for the half of the globe who celebrate Christmas during their summer, and for the good portion of the Northern Hemisphere that rarely gets cold, the idea of a white Christmas is about as fanciful as the chance of a workshop of elves suddenly fixing this holiday season's supply chain problem. Despite the avalanche of snow-centric Christmas stuff every year, there's plenty of us who don't spend our Christmastime freezing — and who like it just that way. I don't begrudge anyone their wintery celebrations, of course. I spent a good chunk of my adult life in New York City and can certainly appreciate the charms of a snow-flecked Christmas season. But as a native Floridian who now lives in Los Angeles, I've long bristled at the depictions of white Christmas as normative in popular culture. And I want to call attention to the holiday's warmer celebrations that deserve more recognition, especially as our planet keeps getting hotter. Considering that a majority of the world celebrates a non-cold Christmas and that the holiday's origin story occurred in a temperate location — and probably actually took place during June — it's worth thinking about how Christmas came to be so associated with snow in the first place. Much of it is due to the influence of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, the iconic story that in many ways helped create the way we celebrate Christmas today. The 1843 story's snowy setting, though, is the result of what one historian has called "a mere accident of history," since Dickens wrote the tale during an extraordinarily cold period in Britain marked by otherwise rare heavy snowfalls.

The first couple of times my now-husband, an Ohio native, came home with me to Florida for the holidays he continually voiced a complaint many of those transplants may be thinking this year: "This just doesn't feel like Christmas," he said as we put on shorts to watch the niece and nephew play outside with their new toys in the warm afternoon sunshine. "It feels just like Christmas to me," I always retorted, unwilling to concede that my lifetime experiences of the holiday were anything unusual or counterfeit. It didn't take long for him to embrace all the pleasures of a warm Christmas, not least the schadenfreude of posting pictures of oneself barefoot beside a pool. And with climate change swiftly altering global weather patterns, more Americans may need to embrace different traditions and images of the holiday to avoid a bah humbug! attitude about the day. As experts at Weather.com wrote two years ago, thanks to a warming planet, "most of the world will never see a white Christmas." That's no need to despair — although, that certainly doesn't lessen the urgency of combating climate change. Yet when it comes to milder weather Christmases, there is so much to enjoy. Whatever the climate of your Christmas this year, here's wishing all of you that it will be your warmest holiday yet.