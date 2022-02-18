The week's best photojournalism

Trucks wait to board a ferry at the Port of Dover in England.
GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
A young woman handles a weapon in Mariupol, Ukraine.
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
A decorated elephant waits to take part in a procession in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
The moon rises over an Olympic skiing area in Zhangjiakou, China.
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
An airplane flies past the moon above Kuwait City.
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images
A dry lake in Campillos, Spain.
JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images
A house in Myvatn, Iceland.
REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aurora above Husavik, Iceland.
REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A blacksmith throws molten metal to create a shower of sparks at a park in Beijing.
NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images
Farmers burn hay during a demonstration in Le Mans, France.
JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images
A kindergarten allegedly damaged by shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine.
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skier crashes during Olympic competition in Zhangjiakou, China.
REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson