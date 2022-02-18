Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The week's best photojournalism

A colorful fighter, a crashing skier, and more

Picture of Jacob Lambert
by Jacob Lambert
February 18, 2022
Trucks.

Trucks wait to board a ferry at the Port of Dover in England.

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

A young woman with a weapon.

A young woman handles a weapon in Mariupol, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

An elephant.

A decorated elephant waits to take part in a procession in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

The moon.

The moon rises over an Olympic skiing area in Zhangjiakou, China.

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

The moon.

An airplane flies past the moon above Kuwait City.

YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

A dry lake.

A dry lake in Campillos, Spain.

JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images

A house.

A house in Myvatn, Iceland.

REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aurora.

An aurora above Husavik, Iceland.

REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A blacksmith.

A blacksmith throws molten metal to create a shower of sparks at a park in Beijing.

NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

Farmers burning hay.

Farmers burn hay during a demonstration in Le Mans, France.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

A damaged kindergarten.

A kindergarten allegedly damaged by shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A skier.

A skier crashes during Olympic competition in Zhangjiakou, China.

REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

