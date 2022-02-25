Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The week's best photojournalism

War in Ukraine, an awesome wave, and more

Picture of Jacob Lambert
by Jacob Lambert
February 25, 2022
A rocket attack.

A woman reacts after a rocket hit her home in Kyiv, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

A man holding a dog.

A man holds a dog as he walks past a damaged house in Mariupol, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

A subway.

People using a Kyiv subway as a shelter.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Leaving Mariupol.

A woman waits to leave Mariupol, Ukraine.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A schoolgirl.

A schoolgirl runs in Dobryanka, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak

A running boy.

A boy runs towards a United Nations helicopter in Bunia, Congo.

AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa

A temple.

A temple in Bangkok.

JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images

A giant wave.

A jet skier steers away from a wave in Nazare, Portugal.

AP Photo/Armando Franca

A wildfire.

A wildfire in San Luis del Palmar, Argentina.

REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Olympic workers.

Olympic workers rest at Beijing Capital International Airport.

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

An alligator.

An alligator eats a rat in Argentina's Ibera National Park.

AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

A big face.

The head of a character in an animated film is seen in Santiago, Chile.

AP Photo/Esteban Felix

