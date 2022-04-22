Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert

The week's best photojournalism

The Easter Bunny, a dog in a hospital, and more

Picture of Jacob Lambert
by Jacob Lambert
April 22, 2022
The Easter Bunny.

A person wearing an Easter Bunny costume in Bucharest, Romania.

AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

A swan.

A swan sits in garbage in Belgrade, Serbia's Danube River.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Skip advert
An electric worker.

A worker restores an electric line in Borodianka, Ukraine.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Skip advert
Barbed wire.

A stuffed animal caught on barbed wire at the Medyka border between Poland and Ukraine.

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Skip advert
A destroyed bridge.

A person climbs down a stepladder from a destroyed bridge in Kukhari, Ukraine.

REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

Destroyed cars.

Destroyed cars in Irpin, Ukraine.

REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Skip advert
Skip advert
A train.

A train passes destroyed buildings in Lviv, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Philip Crowther

A boy&#039;s bedroom.

A boy's bedroom in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Skip advert
A Palestinian militant.

A Palestinian militant enters a tunnel in the Gaza strip.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Skip advert
A dog in a hospital.

A dog stands in a hospital in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Skip advert
A closed boat ramp.

A closed boat ramp extends into desert sand at Lake Powell in Page, Arizona.

REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A child rests.

A child rests inside a mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.

CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

What's wrong with the new right?
Washington, DC.
Samuel Goldman

What's wrong with the new right?

Bill Murray movie suspends production after he's accused of 'inappropriate behavior'
Bill Murray
uh oh

Bill Murray movie suspends production after he's accused of 'inappropriate behavior'

The daily gossip: April 21, 2022
Bill Murray
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: April 21, 2022

Stranger Things season 4 reportedly cost $30M per episode
Netflix logo, Stranger Things.
that's one hefty price tag

Stranger Things season 4 reportedly cost $30M per episode

Florida bride, caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana
Bride arrested for food tampering
Bad trip

Florida bride, caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana

Video shows Mike Tyson repeatedly punching man on a plane
Mike Tyson
punch-out

Video shows Mike Tyson repeatedly punching man on a plane

Watch Rudy Giuliani get unmasked on The Masked Singer
Rudy Giuliani
the unmasked rudy

Watch Rudy Giuliani get unmasked on The Masked Singer

Robert Morse, Tony-winning Mad Men star, dies
Robert Morse
R.I.P.

Robert Morse, Tony-winning Mad Men star, dies

Most Popular

Colin Kaepernick won't make it as a backup in the NFL
Colin Kaepernick.
Picture of W. James Antle IIIW. James Antle III

Colin Kaepernick won't make it as a backup in the NFL

Bill Murray movie suspends production after he's accused of 'inappropriate behavior'
Bill Murray
uh oh

Bill Murray movie suspends production after he's accused of 'inappropriate behavior'

America's navy is vulnerable, too
A ship.
Picture of Joel MathisJoel Mathis

America's navy is vulnerable, too