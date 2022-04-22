The week's best photojournalism

A person wearing an Easter Bunny costume in Bucharest, Romania.
AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru
A swan sits in garbage in Belgrade, Serbia's Danube River.
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images
A worker restores an electric line in Borodianka, Ukraine.
SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images
A stuffed animal caught on barbed wire at the Medyka border between Poland and Ukraine.
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
A person climbs down a stepladder from a destroyed bridge in Kukhari, Ukraine.
REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko
Destroyed cars in Irpin, Ukraine.
REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A train passes destroyed buildings in Lviv, Ukraine.
AP Photo/Philip Crowther
A boy's bedroom in Chernihiv, Ukraine.
A Palestinian militant enters a tunnel in the Gaza strip.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images
A dog stands in a hospital in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A closed boat ramp extends into desert sand at Lake Powell in Page, Arizona.
REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A child rests inside a mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images