The week's best photojournalism

A skeleton on an escalator, a baseball celebration, and more

Picture of Jacob Lambert
by Jacob Lambert
August 26, 2022
Open-air pyres.

Open-air pyres in Allahabad, India.

SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images

Bobby Witt Jr.

The Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. is doused after a game in Kansas City.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Austin Hays.

The Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays tries to catch a double during a game in Baltimore.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Parkour.

People perform parkour amid buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

A Hindu devotee.

A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope during a festival in Mumbai.

PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

Jumping into water.

People jump into the Ganges River near Allahabad.

SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images

A diver.

A diver competes in Rome.

AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

A Kobe Bryant mural.

A person takes pictures of a Kobe Bryant mural in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

A security guard.

A security guard sleeps under a portrait of Jonas Savimbi in Luanda, Angola.

JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian serviceman.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

AP Photo/David Goldman

A costumed protester.

A costumed protester rides an escalator in Santiago, Chile.

AP Photo/Esteban Felix

A train depot.

A train depot in London.

AP Photo/Frank Augstein

