I didn't believe Ted Lasso could do it again. I was wrong.

I know there's something wrong with me because I keep waiting for Ted Lasso to be mean.

I waited for it during the pilot episode, when Ted is ambushed on his flight to England by a skeptical hooligan who wants an "ussie." I waited for it when AFC Richmond owner Rebecca finally confesses to sabotaging him toward the end of the first season, only for Ted to forgive her. I admit I even waited for it when starting the show's second season, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+ — because surely, two years in, the relentless niceness has to give? I can't stop anticipating the cruel twist, the nasty punchline at another character's expense, the ha-ha-fooled-ya! reversal for comedic effect.

But Ted Lasso, irritatingly, keeps proving me wrong. In fact, it's that very ought-to-be-unsustainable wholesomeness that makes what I've seen of the second season somehow an even more baffling success than the first.

On paper, though, I should hate Ted Lasso. Referred to as a "remarkably sweet show about teamwork, friendship, and redefined masculinity," it sounds like Paw Patrol for grown-ups, while the critical insistence that it was a salve for 2020 gave the impression of it being a mindless escape from reality, like the 10-minute timelapse of a Dutch canal boat that I watched all the way through on YouTube during the height of my pandemic claustrophobia. Certainly I wasn't expecting to be disarmed by a show that repeatedly demonstrates decency, mutual respect, and vulnerability while still being, against all odds, hilarious.

I still had doubts about the second season. The first season worked in part because it was unexpected for Ted to be unwaveringly softhearted through all 10 episodes; surely pulling the same move again would be excessively saccharine at best, or boring at worst. Somehow, though, I was even more bothered by the possibility that Ted Lasso actor and co-writer Jason Sudeikis might finally do the easy thing and make the show's humor a little more vicious, a little more "mature," a little more mainstream.