CODA might be the gamechanger Apple TV+ badly needs

You don't spend $25 million without wanting a little something in return. A private island, maybe. A ticket to outer space. Or, if you're Apple: an Oscar.

Of course, you can't really buy yourself an Oscar, because if you could, Netflix would have dozens by now. But when Apple TV+ snapped up the Sundance hit CODA for a record-breaking $25 million earlier this year — shattering Hulu's purchase of Palm Springs for $17,500,000.69 in 2020 as the biggest sale in the event's history — it wasn't a case of the usual buzzy festival one-upmanship. Apple has a distinct plan for CODA, and even if it doesn't necessarily end with a golden statuette, it could still be the gamechanger the streamer badly needs.

To understand Apple's big bet on CODA, though, you need to go back to 2006, when Little Miss Sunshine premiered in Park City. Like CODA, Little Miss Sunshine was a crowd-pleasing family drama that sparkled with humor and immediately won the hearts of festival-goers, garnering a standing ovation at its premiere. A fierce late-night bidding war ensued, with Fox Searchlight coming out victorious with the rights for a then-"astonishing" price of $10.5 million (quaint!).

CODA's debut was similar. While it premiered at an almost entirely virtual Sundance Film Festival due to the pandemic, it received the equivalent of a digital standing ovation, with Variety writing it had a "rapturous premiere" with "some insiders even predicting a date with the Oscars." In my own rave review, I called it the first great film of the year.

Little Miss Sunshine didn't go on to win any Oscars, but it was one of the must-see movies of 2006, grossing $100 million and earning multiple Academy Award nominations. It also illustrated a case where "​​specialty companies are better off going to Sundance and outright overpaying for a great film than pay less for something that might be good," as "one prominent indie producer" explained to Indiewire.