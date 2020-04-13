See More Speed Reads
Sad boy Timothée Chalamet gorgeously mopes in first still from Dune

10:48 a.m.

Professional brooder Timothée Chalamet is set to star in the forthcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, but you don't have to wait for the movie's release in December to see what he looks like as protagonist Paul Atreides. Vanity Fair has the highly-anticipated first still of Chalamet in the movie — which is directed by Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker Denis Villeneuve — and you'll be relieved to see that in it, he is doing what he does best: looking gorgeous and moping.

Fans immediately drew parallels to the emo Star Wars villain Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver, although others were a little more creative with their comparisons. "Totally digging Timothée's Madonna-tour-dancer-about-to-do-a-reveal look," raved critic Boyd van Hoeij. Jeva Lange

Newt Gingrich raves that Trump is just like Theodore Roosevelt

12:11 p.m.

Historian and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has found a historical comparison for President Trump.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Monday, Gingrich said there are a lot of similarities between Trump and former President Theodore Roosevelt. That's because, in Gingrich's view, they both defy the mainstream "model of the presidency" thanks to a kindred "aggressive" and "entrepreneurial" spirit that often baffles (or baffled in Roosevelt's case) the media or academic experts.

Among the accomplishments of Roosevelt that Gingrich cited in an attempt to illustrate the similarities between the two presidents were the creation of the Rough Riders fighting force during the Spanish-American War, his conservation efforts, the naval histories he wrote in his 20s, the Nobel Peace Prize he won for brokering peace between Russia and Japan in 1906, and the construction of the Panama Canal.

It's questionable whether Trump can match that acumen — for instance, he famously avoided the draft during the Vietnam War because of bone spurs, and while he has published books, including the well-known Trump: The Art of the Deal, Gingrich described Roosevelt's tome on the naval war of 1812 as the "classic study" on the topic. A Nobel prize has also so far eluded Trump, though he's made little secret of the fact he desires one. Tim O'Donnell

The Supreme Court will hear arguments via telephone

11:23 a.m.
Supreme Court.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Like the rest of the world, the Supreme Court is taking an unprecedented step to avoid a complete coronavirus shutdown.

From May 4 to May 13, the Supreme Court will hear arguments for 10 cases over the phone for the first time in its history. Those arguments include a case over President Trump's financial records and one that could reshape the future of the electoral college and presidential elections.

While some state and federal courts have heard cases remotely for a while, this is the first time the Supreme Court will hear arguments without physically being together under one roof. The court's next session will run from May 4 to May 13, and during that time they'll be asked to rule if so-called faithless electors in the electoral college can cast their ballots for a candidate other than the one their state voted to support. The court will also undertake a case combining House Democrats' and New York state prosecutors' subpoenas for Trump's financial records.

The Supreme Court has already delivered decisions remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic began, though that wasn't a new practice for the court. The decision to let Wisconsin's primary continue during the pandemic was delivered remotely, but the court had postponed future arguments until deciding to proceed on Monday. Kathryn Krawczyk

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson killed in car crash at 36

11:20 a.m.

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was killed in a car accident in Alabama on Saturday night, a spokesperson for his current employer Tennessee State University confirmed. He was 36.

Jackson played in the NFL from 2006 to 2015, spending most of his 10 years as a backup, though he started 12 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 and 15 for the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. After a one-year stint with the Buffalo Bills, Jackson returned to Seattle for the last three years of his career, where he spelled Russell Wilson. Jackson won a Super Bowl ring in 2015 with the Seahawks, coming in for Wilson in the fourth quarter in a blowout victory over the Denver Broncos.

After his playing days ended, Jackson coached for his alma mater, Alabama State University, before heading north to become the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State.

Wilson sent his condolences to his old teammate. Tim O'Donnell

Navy confirms a sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt has died of coronavirus

11:01 a.m.
USS Theodore Roosevelt.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain was ousted after warning of a coronavirus outbreak, has died from COVID-19 complications.

The Navy confirmed on Monday the death of a sailor who was assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt and was admitted into intensive care on April 9. The sailor, whose name wasn't released, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30. This is the first confirmed death of one of the ship's sailors from COVID-19. More than 500 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus, and CNN reports that four more sailors were admitted to the hospital over the weekend, citing a defense official.

Earlier this month, Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of duty after writing a letter sounding the alarm about a coronavirus outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt. Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said at the time Crozier was removed because he sent the letter, which subsequently leaked, over "non-secure unclassified email" to a "broad array of people." Modly would later resign after controversially telling the Roosevelt crew that Crozier was either "too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer." He apologized for "any confusion this choice of words may have caused," saying he doesn't "think Capt. Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid."

In his letter, Crozier had written, "Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors." Brendan Morrow

Democratic senator says 'it seems completely unclear' what department is in charge of the federal coronavirus response

10:50 a.m.
Chris Murphy.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) doesn't know what to make of the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, he told Rolling Stone.

Murphy has made it clear — with some colorful language — that he and his staff are struggling to understand the strategy for the production and distribution of medical supplies during the crisis. He's not even sure who's actually in charge.

The senator told Rolling Stone he asked the White House for a call with the federal agency leading the supply charge, figuring he'd speak to either the Federal Emergency Management Agency or maybe President Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro who was appointed to coordinate the national Defense Production Act policy. He wound up being connected with the Pentagon. Murphy wasn't insinuating the Defense Department was unqualified; he was more struck by the apparent disorganization.

"I walked away from that conversation scratching my head, like 'Who's in charge?'," he said. "DOD clearly has expertise, but it seems completely unclear whether the White House is in charge, DOD is in charge, FEMA is in charge or [the Department of Health and Human Services] is in charge." Read more at Rolling Stone. Tim O'Donnell

Why Biden's general election lead is likely narrower than national polls suggest

10:18 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a consistent lead over President Trump when it comes to 2020 national polls. But they aren't the best way of predicting what'll actually happen in November.

In nearly every 2020 general election poll taken so far, Biden has come out on top, ending up with a six percentage point lead over Trump on average. But national polls fail to take the nuances of the electoral college into account, and once they're factored in, Biden's lead is a lot narrower than it seems, Nate Cohn lays out for The New York Times.

When it comes to turning the tides from the 2016 election, Biden has attracted white voters with a college degree, as polling demographics show a similar or greater percentage back him as did Hillary Clinton. But Biden has so far failed among the demographics he needs to win over most: white voters without college degrees. They largely switched from voting for former President Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, and haven't shown signs of going blue again, Cohn explains.

Biden does have an "expected" advantage among non-white voters, Cohn writes. But Trump "appears to retain his relative advantage in the disproportionately white working-class battleground states that decided the 2016 presidential election," Cohn continues, and "it raises the possibility that Democrats could win the most votes and lose the White House for the third time in six presidential elections." Read more at The New York Times.

Kathryn Krawczyk

Former CDC director says coronavirus contact tracing will need 300,000 workers

10:00 a.m.
Dr. Tom Frieden.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The hiring process has begun in some cities across the United States, including San Francisco and Boston, for a COVID-19 coronavirus contact tracing workforce, but there may be a long way to go until there's an adequate number of employees on board, Stat News reports.

Contact tracing is the most logical next stop in the effort to quell the coronavirus pandemic, and it will take quite a few people to get it done, perhaps testing "the capacity of the existing public health system." Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it will require "an army of 300,000 people."

Not everyone thinks such an extreme number is necessary, but the consensus is there needs to be a major increase. David Harvey, the executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, said people trained in tracking down contacts of patients with sexually transmitted diseases would be immediately available to step into the role for coronavirus, as well. But he told Stat there's only about 1,600 people in the workforce these days, when 30,000 are needed for COVID-19.

The good news is that people seem to be interested in the job. K.J. Seung, a senior health and policy adviser for tuberculosis at Boston-based nonprofit Partners in Health, has put out a call for hiring and training in the Boston area. So far, he said, his office has received more than 5,000 applications for 500 openings. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

