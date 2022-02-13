Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, the director and producer behind beloved comedies like Ghostbusters and Animal House, died Saturday night in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California. He was 75.

In a statement to The Associated Press, his children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman, and Caroline Reitman said they are grieving the "unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world."

Reitman's first major hit as a producer was 1978's National Lampoon's Animal House, and he became a household name in 1984 when he directed the global blockbuster Ghostbusters. In the decades since, several additional Ghostbusters films have been made, with Jason Reitman directing the recent installment, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Born in Komarmo, Czechoslovakia, Reitman moved to Toronto with his family when he was young, and he started making films while studying at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. His directing credits include Stripes, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Dave, Junior, and No Strings Attached, and he produced a wide range of films, including Beethoven, Old School, and Up in the Air. Reitman is survived by his wife, Genevieve, and three children.