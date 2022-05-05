Everything you need to know about the Avatar sequels

After many delays, an ambitious set of sequels to James Cameron's Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time, will hit theaters beginning this December. Here's what you need to know: How many Avatar sequels are planned, and when are they coming out? 20th Century Studios aims to release four Avatar sequels from 2022 through 2028. Skip advert After Avatar: The Way of Water opens on Dec. 16, 2022, a third Avatar follow-up is scheduled for December 2024, with the fourth installment scheduled for December 2026, and the fifth scheduled for December 2028. Disney gained ownership of the franchise after obtaining 20th Century Studios' assets in its 2018 merger with Fox, and its current schedule sees either an Avatar or Star Wars movie released every December for the next seven years. What is Avatar: The Way of Water about? In 2009's Avatar, human ​​Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) goes on a mission to the alien moon of Pandora and ends up bonding with its blue-skinned inhabitants, the Na'vi. By the end, he transfers his consciousness into a Na'vi avatar and starts a new life with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). The sequel, The Way of Water, picks up on Pandora over a decade later and introduces Jake and Neytiri's kids. It follows the Sully family, "the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," the plot synopsis says. The sequel will be "focusing on the ocean on Pandora," director James Cameron says, and he has described the films as a "generational family saga." The first trailer for The Way of Water will play theatrically in front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it comes out on May 6, before being released online.

Will the sequels be released in 3D? The original Avatar helped revive 3D moviegoing, and not only will the sequels be in 3D, but National Association of Theatre Owners President John Fithian says The Way of Water will be released in more formats than any film "in the history of movies," including 3D, IMAX, high frame rate, and more. How much will these movies cost? 21st Century Fox executive chair Lachlan Murdoch told Variety in 2017 that the Avatar sequels "will be the most expensive movies of all time," and according to Deadline, their combined budget is over $1 billion. That works out to about $250 million per movie, not too much higher than the original's $237 million price tag. Will this investment pay off? That's very much the question. For years, Avatar detractors have argued that a sequel could be destined to fail because audiences connected to the original's visual spectacle but cared less about its plot or characters. But should The Way of Water be as technically dazzling as its lengthy production suggests, it could be a massive hit for Disney for the same reason the original was. In 2019, after Avengers: Endgame temporarily outgrossed Avatar at the box office, Cameron said he was relieved to see that "people will still go to movie theaters" in massive numbers. Indeed, because of the delays, The Way of Water will arrive at a time when audiences more than ever go to the movies for giant spectacles they can't find on streaming, so in the end, the timing could actually be perfect.