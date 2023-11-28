The daily gossip: Robert De Niro claims someone censored his anti-Trump awards speech, Tiffany Haddish promises to 'get some help' after latest DUI arrest, and more

1. Robert De Niro claims someone censored his anti-Trump awards speech

You editin' me? Robert De Niro tore into former President Donald Trump at the Gotham Awards on Monday night before claiming that someone, possibly from Apple, tried to censor him by editing his prepared remarks on the teleprompter. After going off about "alternative facts" and saying Trump "lied to us more than 30,000 times" in office, the actor alleged he "came in and I saw that they edited all that." De Niro stars in the Apple film "Killers of the Flower Moon," which received a tribute award at the ceremony. "So I'm going to say these things to Apple and thank them and all that, Gotham, blah, blah, blah, Apple," he said. "But I don't feel like thanking them at all for what they did. How dare they do that, actually?" It wasn't clear who may have tried to cut De Niro's Trump comments out of his speech, although the 3 hour and 26 minute runtime of "Flower Moon" suggests Apple isn't doing much editing these days. X



2. Tiffany Haddish promises to 'get some help' after latest DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish promises her latest DUI arrest will be her last. The comedian told Entertainment Tonight she will get help after she was once again arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Haddish was taken into custody early on Friday after being caught asleep behind the wheel of her car while it was running and stopped in the middle of the street, according to TMZ . It was Haddish's second offense in two years, as she was charged with driving under the influence for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel in January 2022. "I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries," Haddish told ET, also vowing that "this will never happen again." According to audio obtained by TMZ , she joked about her arrest in a stand-up set later on Friday. "I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in uniform," she quipped. "God answered my prayers." Haddish made the same joke after her previous arrest. Entertainment Tonight

3. Charli XCX gets engaged to the 1975’s George Daniel

She's going from hot girl to hitched girl. Charli XCX has revealed she's engaged to the 1975 drummer George Daniel. The singer shared a look at the ring on Instagram, writing, "charli xcx and george daniel fucking for life!!!" Famous friends soon chimed in to congratulate her, with Dua Lipa commenting, "aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!!!! LOVE THIS!!! Congratulations lovebirds!!!!!" Matty Healy, Daniel's bandmate, also wrote, "I cry." Charli XCX confirmed her relationship with Daniel last year, and they've worked together on some of her music; he was a producer on "Crash," her most recent album. "Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician he's influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work," she told The Sun . "It's really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process." At least one relationship with a 1975 band member made it through 2023. Instagram

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

4. Here's your first look at the 'Fallout' TV show

Prime Video is finally ready to open the "Fallout" vault. Vanity Fair has dropped an exclusive first look at Amazon's "Fallout" TV series, which, like the popular video games, is set in a post-apocalyptic world following a nuclear war. The photos revealed Walton Goggins as a noseless bounty hunter known as The Ghoul. "He becomes our guide and our protagonist in that [older] world, even as we understand him to be the antagonist at the end of the world," producer Jonathan Nolan said, stressing that he needed to "look like a Ghoul from the game" but still "be kind of hot." Vanity Fair's pictures also teased soldiers from the Brotherhood of Steel, which Nolan described as a mix between the Marine Corps and the Knights Templar. The show will be canon to the games and reveal an origin for the Vault Boy mascot, which Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard said is "something that they came up with that’s just really smart." "Fallout" premieres in April 2024. Vanity Fair

5. 'This Is Spinal Tap' sequel to feature Paul McCartney and Elton John