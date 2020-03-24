The daily gossip: March 24, 2020
1.
Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift back at each other's throats over that 2016 phone call
Remember the good ol' days of 2016, when you were still allowed to go outside? That was also the year Taylor Swift called Kanye West's reference to her in his song "Famous" "misogynistic," prompting his wife, Kim Kardashian, to post snippets of a phone call in which Swift appeared to have pre-approved his lyrics. The feud reignited Friday after the full phone call finally leaked online. Swift reacted Monday night, saying the evidence "[proved] that I was telling the truth the whole time." Kardashian hit back hours later, tweeting that the leaked call "doesn't change the narrative" and concluding "this will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares." [The Washington Post, Twitter]
2.
Lady Gaga postpones new album amid coronavirus pandemic, urges fans to 'stay home'
3.
Britney Spears calls for wealth redistribution, general strike on Instagram
Britney Spears seemingly called for the redistribution of wealth and a general strike on Monday in a "regram" of a post written by Instagram user Mimi Zhu. "During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever," the text shared by Spears said, going on to describe how "we will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay." The "Work B---h" singer captioned the post by quoting its penultimate line — "communion [moves] beyond walls" — and adding emoji roses, a symbol of the Democratic Socialists of America. "Queen of [the] proletariat," cheered one fan. [Instagram]
4.
Riverdale actress celebrates birthday with 'Lysol cake'
It might be just about impossible to buy Lysol disinfecting wipes right now, but that didn't stop the husband of Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan. For his wife's birthday on Monday, Michael Kopech ordered Morgan a cake that looked identical to the highly-coveted wipes. "Ahaha never thought a Lysol cake would be my dream cake but here in 2020, yup it is!" wrote Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the CW series. The rest of us will have to wait awhile longer for our own treat; production on the new season of Riverdale was suspended indefinitely earlier this month after a member of the crew came in contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19. [E! News]
5.
Jim Carrey isn't going to shave until the pandemic is over
Jim Carrey plans to chart the duration of the coronavirus pandemic with … his face. "I'm growing a beard until we all go back to work," Carrey tweeted on "day one" on Monday night. "I'll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation." Carrey encouraged his followers to join in with the hashtag #LetsGrowTogether. The actor's challenge presented a bit of problem for his female fans, but Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams managed to come up with a way to participate anyway: "Gonna do this with my armpits," she replied. [Page Six]