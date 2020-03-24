The daily gossip: March 24, 2020

Lady Gaga postpones new album amid coronavirus pandemic, urges fans to 'stay home'

Bad news, Little Monsters. Lady Gaga announced Tuesday she has made the "incredibly tough decision" to postpone the release of her latest album, Chromatica, as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The album had been scheduled for release on April 10 after Gaga's single "Stupid Love" dropped last month. "While I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," Gaga wrote. Although no new release date was announced, Gaga urged her fans to "stay home" until we can "hug and kiss each other" again.