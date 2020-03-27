The daily gossip: March 27, 2020

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello host guided meditation on Instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello want to remind everyone to breathe. On Friday, the "Señorita" singers hosted a guided meditation with coach Jeff Warren, focused on the importance of centering yourself during turbulent times. "When I really started committing to a meditation practice, and doing it at least 15 minutes a day, I started to notice some really big changes," Cabello admitted. Mendes agreed, noting that meditation "can help you build patience and love for the people in your lives who need it the most right now." Warren — whose guided meditations are available on the 10% Happier and Calm apps — praised the couple for their dedication: "I'm blown away by how articulate you are and your good hearts," he said. [YouTube, Billboard]