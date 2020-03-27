Bob Dylan's 1st new song since 2012 is 17 minutes long and about the JFK assassination

In the middle of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Bob Dylan just dropped his first new original song in almost a decade — and it's about the JFK assassination.
Dylan on Friday surprise released "Murder Most Foul," a 17-minute epic about the assassination of John F. Kennedy and more that's his first original material since his 2012 album Tempest, Variety notes. He has more recently released covers. Lest you assume this is something Dylan threw together while in self-quarantine, he explained it's actually an "unreleased song we recorded a while back," though he didn't specify the year.
This is Dylan's longest song ever, BBC News reports, just barely surpassing the length of "Highlands."
Rolling Stoneheaped praise onto "Murder Most Foul" on Friday, describing it as a "dizzying" and "utterly extraordinary" song that's "allusive as it is elusive."
With the release of the song, Dylan thanked his fans for "all your support and loyalty across the years," adding, "Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you." Brendan Morrow
When Italy's COVID-19 crisis started in earnest, doctors described the difficult life-or-death decisions they were forced to make about which patients to try and save with scarce resources in terms of wartime triage. Now that the U.S. faces the real risk of a similar tsunami of coronavirus patients flooding hospitals, states and local health care systems are preparing criteria in case the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients exceeds the number of ICU beds or ventilators.
An internal draft "worst case scenario" letter from Henry Ford Health System in Michigan leaked Thursday night, for example, said in case of ventilator or ICU shortages, "patients who have the best chance of getting better are our first priority."
"Medical triage always forces hard decisions about who lives and dies," Amy Silverman reports at the Arizona Daily Star and ProPublica. Typically, "older people with shorter life expectancy or those with severe dementia are often deemed less deserving of scarce medical resources," but the disaster preparedness plans in Washington State, Alabama, and other states "make clear that the fate of those with intellectual disabilities is part of the wrenching debate."
Advocates for people with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, and other intellectual disabilities filed complaints this week, with the Health and Human Services Department's civil rights division, seeking clarity about the Alabama and Washington plans. Alabama's emergency plan, for example, says "persons with severe mental retardation, advanced dementia, or severe traumatic brain injury may be poor candidates for ventilator support." Other states, like Arizona, use more nebulous language about allocating scarce resources to "patients whose need is greater or whose prognosis is more likely to result in a positive outcome."
"What we're seeing here is a clash between disability rights law and ruthless utilitarian logic," disability policy expert Ari Ne'eman at Brandeis University told Silverman. "What this is really about at the end of the day is whether our civil rights laws still apply in a pandemic. I think that's a pretty core question as to who we are as a country." Peter Weber
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Johnson announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after developing "mild symptoms," namely a fever and a persistent cough. He has now self-isolated and is working from home, he said.
"That's entirely the right thing to do, but be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all of my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus," Johnson said.
Johnson recently imposed strict lockdown measures in the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic, ordering every non-essential shop to close and effectively banning public gatherings. "No prime minister wants to enact measures like this," Johnson said at the time. "..."At present, there are just no easy options."
In his Friday announcement, Johnson assured the British people that "we will get through" the crisis, and "the way we're gonna get through it is, of course, by applying the measures that you'll have heard so much about. And the more effectively we all comply with those measures, the faster our country will come through this epidemic, and the faster we'll bounce back."
This announcement comes after Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19. He has self-isolated in Scotland. Brendan Morrow
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
The Labor Department provided the material Thursday for what Axios' Felix Salmon called "the most stunning chart of this crisis yet — the number of people filing for unemployment spiked to 3.3 million last week, a number unprecedented in U.S. history." The actual number of workers affected by the coronavirus crisis is much larger — lots more Americans took pay cuts or reductions in work hours, and the numbers don't count gig workers. But it's a stunning jump the same, with huge, unknown ramifications, and The New York Times found an arresting way to illustrated it on the cover of Friday's newspaper.
President Trump — also fretting over the personal political price of the tanking economy, as CBS News reports below — is pushing for the country to start jumping from isolation to work by Easter, April 12. On Thursday, he proposed reopening in phases.
Trump can't compel states and cities to reopen before they are ready. But governors and mayors will have to make cost-benefit decisions about when to start lifting restrictions. Nicholas Kristof and Stuart Thompson at The New York Times worked with epidemiologists to create an interactive model demonstrating "why quickly returning to normal could be a historic mistake that would lead to an explosion of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths."
With the 14 day shutdown Trump is promoting, the model predicts 126.5 million Americans infected with the coronavirus by late October and 1.3 million deaths; after 56 days, 19.1 million Americans would contract the virus and 115,700 would die. You can fiddle with the length and severity of social distancing, plus other factors.
Trump wants everyone mingling by Easter. So @NickKristof and I worked with two epidemiologists and two mathematicians to model what could happen.
The epidemiologists Kristof and Thompson spoke with suggested scenarios in which certain parts of the U.S. opened first or regions shifted between hospital-saving periods of extreme social distancing and virus-feeding normalcy "breaks." Microsoft founder Bill Gates dismissed an incremental, middle-ground approach on CNN Thursday night. "The sooner we take this medicine, which is tough medicine, the sooner we'll be out of it and not have to go back into it again," he told Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. And with cases still rising across the U.S., "the light is not at the end of the tunnel in terms of a mid-April reopening."
"By summer, I think the rich countries that have been competently led on this will not have to go back into shutdown," Gates said. "And from the disease point of view, they'll avoid very large numbers of deaths." It's not clear he included the U.S. in that category. Peter Weber
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases and the lead expert on President Trump's coronavirus task force, has advised six presidents on a series of terrible infectious diseases. He told The Daily Show's Trevor Noah on Thursday that his "worst nightmare" has long been "a respiratory-borne illness that easily spreads from person to person but that has a high degree of morbidity and mortality," and with COVID-19, "it spreads very easily — you can even spread it when you're not symptomatic" — and its mortality rate is 10 times higher than the seasonal flu.
Fauci said people have to weigh the risks of various activities Noah asked about — for example, he doesn't think we "need to get completely obsessed about packages that come in" — but coughing and sneezing are dangerous. The virus spreads mainly through droplets of saliva, including hand contact after a person coughs, but it can also be aerosolized and hang out in the air for a bit.
"You don't want to be obsessive-compulsive about wiping everything down that you go near," Fauci said, but contaminated doorknobs are "one of the real bad actors." He suggested and end to handshakes "for a while" and frequent hand washing, plus keeping six feet of social distancing. "The overwhelming proportion" of COVID-19 patients "are the elderly with underlying disease," like heart or respiratory issues, he added, but young people are far from "invulnerable."
But even if you never get sick, "you have an almost societal, moral responsibility to protect other people" by not spreading the virus, Fauci said, and in terms of how long people will need to shelter in place, "the virus is the clock, Trevor."
"We may be running low on masks, but there are plenty of tinfoil hats to go around right now," Jimmy Kimmel said. "There's a far-right conspiracy circulating that claims Dr. Anthony Fauci has been secretly plotting with Hillary Clinton to destroy the economy and undermine the Trump presidency. That's right — maybe the virus came from Hillary's computer!" He dialed in the likely Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden. Biden said he's baffled by Trump's slow, piecemeal response to the outbreak — "honest to God, Jimmy, I don't know" — asked Trump to steal his coronavirus plan, explained how he's spending his days, and reassured Kimmel that Trump "doesn't have the authority" to postpone the election. Peter Weber
Since school is out due to the coronavirus pandemic, Floering, the secondary principal at Grand Traverse Academy, wasn't able to immediately tell senior Kaitlyn Watson that she is this year's valedictorian. She knew Watson worked at Culver's, so Floering drove over and asked to see Watson at the window.
Floering recorded the whole interaction, capturing Watson's excitement after she told her she was GTA's 2020 valedictorian. "I am?" Watson responded as she jumped in the air. "Oh my gosh! Thank you so much!" Floering said the honor was "well deserved," and if they didn't have to practice social distancing, she would give Watson a hug. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
These neighbors have found a way to stay healthy — and connected — while quarantined.
Every day, they meet for a group workout, filling the street in their St. Paul, Minnesota, neighborhood. Each person stands in a chalk-drawn circle, and follows the lead of Momo Hayakawa Koenigs, who participated in mass workouts while growing up in Japan. They bend, stretch, lift their arms, and move their legs in unison, with everyone a safe 10 feet away from their neighbor.
The exercise group grows by the day, as more and more neighbors choose to join in. They come with their dogs and small children, and when they're done working out, they don't immediately rush home — they stay in their circles and talk, finding out who is celebrating a birthday that day and who might have an extra roll of toilet paper to give away. "We're not created to be in isolation, we're created to be in community," participant Kim Kokx told KARE 11.
Of course, many experts might raise an eyebrow about such a gathering. Minnesota is one of a number of U.S. states that have implemented statewide stay at home orders to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is passed easily from person-to-person, and researchers say could stay airborne for up to 3 hours.
Kokx says she and her neighbors are "doing community as best we can." Catherine Garcia