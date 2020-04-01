The daily gossip: April 1, 2020

Colton Underwood says being on The Bachelor helped him discover he's straight

Colton Underwood, the Bachelor Nation contestant best known for admitting he was a virgin on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and jumping a fence on his season of The Bachelor, can now add "published author" to his resume. In his new book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, Underwood describes how his appearance on The Bachelor helped him better understand his sexuality. "[The show taught me] that I'm straight and I'm very, very attracted to Cassie [Randolph] and women," Underwood told Entertainment Tonight, naming his girlfriend and the winner of his season. "But it would have been okay if it would have been the other way too. I think that's the biggest message I have for people." [Entertainment Tonight, Cosmopolitan]