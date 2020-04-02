The daily gossip: April 2, 2020
Celebs share moving tributes to Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger
Dozens of celebrities took to Twitter to remember and thank Fountains of Wayne songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who died Wednesday at 52 from complications with COVID-19. "There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger … Terribly sad today," tweeted Tom Hanks, referencing the fictional record label from his 1996 movie That Thing You Do!, for which Schlesinger wrote the Oscar-nominated theme song. Added Stephen Colbert, who co-wrote A Colbert Christmas with Schlesinger, "he was a great (and patient) and talented artist with whom it was my good luck to work." Jimmy Kimmel, another collaborator, called Schlesinger "a kind and super-talented man who will be missed," while Hugh Grant described him as a "bona fide genius and lovely person. Gold and silver." [The Daily Mail, USA Today]
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll revive their Oh, Hello characters for a podcast investigating Princess Diana's death
Say "oh, hello" to your latest quarantine binge. Nick Kroll and John Mulaney have donned their turtlenecks once again to reprise their roles as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, two old men who first bemoaned today's world on The Kroll Show and eventually on their own Broadway-show-turned-Netflix-special. Not that you'll see their constantly frowning faces on this latest Oh, Hello iteration, though, seeing as it's a podcast devoted to one of Faizon and St. Geegland's favorite subjects: Princess Diana. Kroll and Mulaney shared a trailer for Oh, Hello: the P'dcast on Thursday, saying at least the first episode will come out Friday. [Apple Podcasts, The Week]
Paramount bumps Top Gun: Maverick to awards season, where it obviously belongs
This could be the year without a summer movie season: on Thursday, Paramount pushed Top Gun: Maverick from a June 24 opening to Dec. 23, 2020. While the decision is in keeping with many other studios that are postponing blockbusters due to the coronavirus outbreak, some fans immediately latched onto Top Gun's new release date, smack in the middle of Oscar season. "Smart of Paramount to realize Top Gun: Maverick deserves an awards season release date," joked The Ringer's Miles Surrey. The Wrap, however, notes that the outbreak could dramatically shape Oscar season this year as more and more movies get pushed to the fall, "making what might be a constricted theatrical market more challenging for indies and awards movies." [Variety, The Wrap]
Zac Efron adorably recounts the time Leonardo DiCaprio gave him advice over homemade pancakes
On Thursday's episode of Hot Ones, High School Musical actor Zac Efron told host Sean Evans about the first time he met Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair were sitting next to each other at a basketball game, when the veteran star unexpectedly invited Efron over for breakfast. "He cooked waffles, and he burnt those, and then he made pancakes," Efron remembered, laughing. He added that he had "a billion questions" for DiCaprio, particularly about dealing with the paparazzi, and DiCaprio admitted "frankly, you're getting it a little bit different [than I did]," and reassured him "you're good." Efron explained, "I feel like that's the biggest hand you can give someone in Hollywood, looking out for somebody younger." [Hot Ones, Just Jared]
