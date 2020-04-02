The daily gossip: April 2, 2020

Zac Efron adorably recounts the time Leonardo DiCaprio gave him advice over homemade pancakes

On Thursday's episode of Hot Ones, High School Musical actor Zac Efron told host Sean Evans about the first time he met Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair were sitting next to each other at a basketball game, when the veteran star unexpectedly invited Efron over for breakfast. "He cooked waffles, and he burnt those, and then he made pancakes," Efron remembered, laughing. He added that he had "a billion questions" for DiCaprio, particularly about dealing with the paparazzi, and DiCaprio admitted "frankly, you're getting it a little bit different [than I did]," and reassured him "you're good." Efron explained, "I feel like that's the biggest hand you can give someone in Hollywood, looking out for somebody younger." [Hot Ones, Just Jared]