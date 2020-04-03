The daily gossip: April 3, 2020
1.
Adam Sandler salutes medical staff with 'The Quarantine Song'
Adam Sandler is the latest star to try his hand at writing a coronavirus anthem and while he's no John Lennon, he at least might make you chuckle. Sandler — who is of course the mastermind behind "The Hanukkah Song" and "The Thanksgiving Song" — debuted "The Quarantine Song" during Thursday night's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Singing from what appears to be a sort of home studio decorated with kitschy beach decor, the actor crooned: "Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need/And I hope they save us soon because I'm really, really sick of my family." Relatable! [New York Post, The Tonight Show]
2.
Will movie theaters reopen by July? Disney seems to think so.
Disney is optimistic that we'll all be back in movie theaters by this summer. On Friday, the studio announced new release dates for films it had postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, including a new July 24 opening for Mulan, which was supposed to come out March 27. Disney additionally moved Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson, to July 30, and Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, to November in place of The Eternals, which will now come out in 2021. Artemis Fowl, which was supposed to open May 29, will skip a theatrical release entirely and air on Disney+ on May 29. Best of all, you might not even need to wait for July; Disney has not yet moved the opening of Pixar's Soul, which is still scheduled for June 19. [Variety]
3.
Richard Simmons 'returns' for the first time in 6 years to help you stay in shape during lockdown
Get ready to squeeze your buns! After a six year absence, fitness guru Richard Simmons is "back" to help you stay in shape during quarantine. But the 71-year-old exercise mogul — who is so reclusive that his absence sparked the popular podcast Missing Richard Simmons in 2017 — has "still not decided when or if he'll make a return to the spotlight," TMZ reports. Instead, beginning about three weeks ago, Simmons' YouTube and Twitter accounts started sharing vintage workout routines, marking their first activity since February 2014. "We have had an overwhelming request for Richard to return in some way as a comfort to all dealing with the pandemic," a representative explained to Fox News on Friday, adding, "Richard is very touched by the outreach." [TMZ, Fox News]
4.
Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland promises that his new prison initiative isn't 'a scam'
The Fyre Festival guy — AKA Billy McFarland — has a new venture that he promises isn't "a scam." Speaking to the New York Post from prison, where he was sentenced to six years in 2018 over wire fraud related to the failed fest, McFarland explained "I'm launching an initiative called Project-315 to bring together and connect in-need inmates and their families who are affected by coronavirus. We're going to pay for calls for as many incarcerated people across the country as possible." While McFarland admitted "it's totally reasonable that people would think this is a scam," he stressed "it's for the families of inmates." And if you're still on the fence, McFarland added in a letter: "To clarify … I am not touching any of the money." [New York Post]
5.
Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan are couple goals delivering meals to hospital workers
Couples who volunteer together, stay together — or at least make us go awww. Rather than spend their time shooting cheesy TikTok videos in quarantine, Preacher actor Dominic Cooper and Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan stepped up to deliver badly-needed meals to medical staff working in their native U.K. "We're so grateful for everything you're doing," Chan told the National Health Service workers on Instagram, posting photos of her and Cooper delivering the food. And not to worry — "we are adhering to strict social distancing guidelines as advised by an NHS doctor in all parts of the cooking and delivery process," Chan confirmed. [Instagram, Just Jared]