The daily gossip: April 3, 2020

Will movie theaters reopen by July? Disney seems to think so.

Disney is optimistic that we'll all be back in movie theaters by this summer. On Friday, the studio announced new release dates for films it had postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, including a new July 24 opening for Mulan, which was supposed to come out March 27. Disney additionally moved Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson, to July 30, and Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, to November in place of The Eternals, which will now come out in 2021. Artemis Fowl, which was supposed to open May 29, will skip a theatrical release entirely and air on Disney+ on May 29. Best of all, you might not even need to wait for July; Disney has not yet moved the opening of Pixar's Soul, which is still scheduled for June 19. [Variety]