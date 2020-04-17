The daily gossip: April 17, 2020

We came this close to getting a Patti LuPone Glee episode

Brace yourself, Gleeks — this one's gonna hurt. In an interview with The New Yorker, Broadway legend Patti LuPone revealed that there was almost an entire Glee episode themed around her, but she turned it down. "I got a telephone call from my agents saying that [showrunner] Ryan Murphy wanted to do an episode of Glee around me. It would have been 'Patti LuPone on a plane,'" LuPone said. "I have no idea what the plot was. I immediately said no: 'No, no, no, no!' ... I will be 'Patti LuPone' on TV for a long time, and I won't get work." LuPone ultimately agreed to guest star in an episode set in the Broadway restaurant Sardi's instead, but oh, think of what could have been! [The New Yorker]