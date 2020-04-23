The daily gossip: April 23, 2020
1.
Tom Hanks had the perfect way to brighten the day of a young fan who was bullied for being named Corona
COVID-19 survivor Tom Hanks brightened a young fan's day after hearing the boy had been bullied due to his rather topical name. Eight-year-old Corona De Vries, of Queensland, Australia, had written to Hanks to ask "are you okay?" after hearing the actor had come down with the disease. Corona added that his classmates teasingly called him "the coronavirus" and that it made him "sad and angry." In response, Hanks shipped Corona his own vintage Corona-brand typewriter, observing, "You're the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona — like the ring around the sun, a crown." He added, "I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back." [The New York Post]
2.
Tom Brady stuns Tampa Bay resident by accidentally trespassing into their house
It's not every day that you find Tom Brady wandering around your home, but that's what happened to one Tampa Bay resident earlier this month. Speaking to TMZ, David Kramer recalled being stunned when the newly-minted Buccaneers quarterback waltzed through his front door without knocking, having mixed up Kramer's home with that of the Buc's offensive coordinator, who lived next door. "I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer said. "He didn't even look at me." When Brady finally noticed Kramer, he realized his mistake and left, apologizing profusely. The former Patriots legend addressed TMZ's report on Twitter, joking, "Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering ... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!" [TMZ]
3.
Chris Hemsworth claims his Thor's hammer prop has a funny way of always ending up back in the cupboard
Chris Hemsworth admitted he took two different versions of Thor's hammer from the Marvel movie sets while he was playing the Norse god — much to the dismay of his wife, Elsa Pataky. "I have two hammers here," a proud Hemsworth informed Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night. Hemsworth added one hammer in particular has "a habit of dancing around different locations" though, and when he puts it on the mantel, "my wife puts it back in the cupboard," or when he displays it in the kitchen, it again "goes back in the cupboard." Kimmel had an idea of how Hemsworth might show off the prop in a way more to Pataky's liking: As an epic toilet paper holder in the bathroom. [Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Hollywood Reporter]
4.
The Rolling Stones fast-tracked the release of their new song, 'Living in a Ghost Town,' for obvious reasons
The Rolling Stones have released their first new song since 2012 but despite the track being called "Living in a Ghost Town" and containing lyrics like "life was so beautiful then we all got locked down," Mick Jagger insists it isn't actually about quarantine. "It wasn't written for now, but it was just one of those odd things," Jagger explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe. Guitarist and occasional pirate Keith Richards added that the track was cut "well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album" but then "s--t hit the fan." No kidding! "Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it," Richards added. You can listen here. [Vulture]
5.
Allison Janney apparently forgot she was in 10 Things I Hate About You
Gwyneth Paltrow isn't the only actress to lose track of all the movies she's been in. On Instagram this week, Academy Award-winner Allison Janney expressed apparent confusion over a screenshot of her name in the credits of 1999's 10 Things I Hate About You. "I don't understand! What is this?????" Janney wrote in the comments. "What am I in that I forget I was in?" Fans were disappointed that Janney had seemingly forgotten her hysterical role in the movie as the high school principal, Ms. Perky, who pens erotic novels in her office. "How could you forget the quivering member," one commenter asked Janney. Indeed, how? [Just Jared, Instagram]