The daily gossip: April 23, 2020

The Rolling Stones fast-tracked the release of their new song, 'Living in a Ghost Town,' for obvious reasons

The Rolling Stones have released their first new song since 2012 but despite the track being called "Living in a Ghost Town" and containing lyrics like "life was so beautiful then we all got locked down," Mick Jagger insists it isn't actually about quarantine. "It wasn't written for now, but it was just one of those odd things," Jagger explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe. Guitarist and occasional pirate Keith Richards added that the track was cut "well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album" but then "s--t hit the fan." No kidding! "Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it," Richards added. You can listen here. [Vulture]