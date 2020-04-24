The daily gossip: April 24, 2020

Maybe don't use Jennifer Coolidge's downstairs bathroom

Jennifer Coolidge's elaborate Halloween parties in her New Orleans mansion are legendary, but it's apparently somewhat unclear where the decorations end and the paranormal begins. Superstore's Ben Feldman and Nico Santos recalled for Vulture one cast trip to the Big Easy where they ended up at Coolidge's house during the party. Feldman said, "You can't use the downstairs bathroom because the ghost of a little girl is in there, so you have to go upstairs to the bathroom next to [Coolidge's] room for her kimonos." It's unclear if the downstairs bathroom is also occupied on other days of the year, but if you ever find yourself needing to use the loo in Coolidge's house, maybe opt for the one upstairs — just to be safe. [Vulture]