The daily gossip: May 4, 2020

The guy who played Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane broke the deadlift world record this weekend

The last time we saw Gregor Clegane — better known as "The Mountain" — he was falling to his death from the Red Keep, pushed through a crumbling wall in an act of suicide by his brother, Sandor "The Hound" Clegane. But Hafthor Bjornsson, the actor who played the elder Clegane in five seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones, made a thrilling return this weekend that would have made even The Mountain quake in his armor. On Saturday, Bjornsson, 31, managed to deadlift 501 kilograms, or about 1104.5 pounds, on his third attempt, breaking the world record set in 2016 of 500 kilograms. For comparison, that's about the equivalent of lifting a large polar bear, or a small moose, and you can watch it here. [ESPN]