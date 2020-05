The daily gossip: May 4, 2020

A new series about Tiger King subject Joe Exotic is in the works, and one actor who should have no trouble tapping into the bonkers show's chaotic energy has already been lined up. Nicolas Cage will reportedly play the big cat enthusiast in the eight-episode scripted series, adding to the list of roles he's got on the docket including ... himself . The new series, according to Variety, will "live in the lion's den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation." There's no news yet on who might be cast in other key roles, like Carole Baskin, although were Cage to end up playing all the major characters Norbit-style, well, we wouldn't not watch.