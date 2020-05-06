The daily gossip: May 6, 2020

Kate Beckinsale slams sexist double standards in powerful interview

Honestly, thank goodness for Kate Beckinsale. In an interview with Women's Health U.K., the 46-year-old actress slammed the way critics have taken issue with the age gap between her and her 22-year-old boyfriend, musician Goody Grace. "It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who's having any fun at all," she told the magazine, adding that she didn't mean "doing drugs and drinking and partying" but simply being goofy "and not going, 'Oh my god, I'm going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.'" She added, "I witness men constantly doing whatever they like," but that nobody bothers asking them "why hasn't he had more children" or "is he ever going … to become a parent?" Preach! [Women's Health, Cosmopolitan ]