The daily gossip: May 7, 2020

Martha Stewart's gardener, on day 45 of quarantine at her estate, says he's fine, really

It was a real concern what was going to happen to the grounds of Martha Stewart's 150-acre Bedford, New York, estate during the coronavirus pandemic but — never fear! — her gardener is apparently stuck in quarantine with her. "Since we're at the house all the time we can work earlier and later and we get a lot more things done," said Ryan McCallister, who has spent more than 45 days quarantined on the property but is definitely not a hostage. He added that, "Martha doesn't just sit there and say, 'Do that!' She's out there doing everything with you." Which we suppose is … reassuring? At least whatever McCallister lacks in personal freedom he is reportedly making up in second and third helpings of Stewart's cookies. [Town & Country, The Cut]