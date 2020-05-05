The daily gossip: May 5, 2020

Elon Musk claims he and Grimes named their son 'X Æ A-12'

Elon Musk and singer Grimes announced the arrival of their baby boy on Tuesday, and Musk claimed on Twitter that they named him "X Æ A-12." That seems, well, possible, since Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, once said she was changing her name to "c," after the symbol for the speed of light. One theory circulating on Reddit proposes that the baby's name is pronounced "X Ash Archangel," with "X" a placeholder, "Æ" said as "Ash" after the name of the ligature, and "A-12" short for "Archangel," since that was Lockheed Martin's code name for its A-12 airplane model. But because birth certificates in California can't be registered using numbers, it's also entirely possible the baby is just named "Bob" or something, instead. [Esquire]