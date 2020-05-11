The daily gossip: May 11, 2020

Diplo announces he had an 'entire a-- baby' during quarantine

Diplo, 41, confirmed Monday that he had "an entire a-- baby during quarantine" after months of reports linking him to former Miss Universe contestant Jevon King, who announced her pregnancy in October. King, a Trinidadian model, had confirmed the birth of her son, Pace, on March 20, although Diplo had kept quiet about his relation to the child apart from liking the birth announcement and, this weekend, including a photo of King and Pace in a Mother's Day tribute. Diplo said he was "hesitant" to post about Pace because "not only does he already [have] a better haircut than me" but "we are separated by a million miles and closed borders." Diplo vowed he'd meet his son "as we turn a corner on this world shutdown."