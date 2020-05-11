The daily gossip: May 11, 2020
1.
'Drama' with Alison Roman prompts Chrissy Teigen to take a 'little break' from Twitter
Chrissy Teigen is taking a "little break" from Twitter after "drama" erupted late last week between her and fellow foodie Alison Roman. In an interview last Thursday, New York Times food columnist Roman — of viral shallot pasta fame — had said that Teigen's career trajectory "horrifies me" and "I don't aspire to that." Teigen responded Friday, admitting Roman's criticism "hit me hard" and "I don't think I've ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover." By Sunday, Teigen was done. "I really hate what this drama has caused this week," she tweeted, reflecting on cruel insults aimed at her and her children by trolls as a result of the conflict. As of Monday, her account was locked. [Good Morning America, Us Weekly]
2.
Katy Perry's baby flips her off in ultrasound
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's unborn daughter already has an outsized attitude! During a Mother's Day ultrasound the singer posted on Instagram early Monday, Perry can be heard cooing over the fuzzy image of her daughter before the technician points out that the baby girl is flipping them the bird. "Oh my god, that's so funny. She's literally giving me the middle finger," Perry laughs. She captioned the video by noting that "when your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb, you know you're in for it," which is a fact! [Instagram, Just Jared]
3.
Ryan Murphy teases American Horror Story spinoff with screenshot of Zoom call with classic AHS actors
American Horror Story: Quarantine? American Horror Story: Pandemic? American Horror Story: Zoom Call? There's time to workshop it, because series creator Ryan Murphy has announced an offshoot of his popular anthology series called American Horror Stories (plural!), which will consist of "one-hour contained episodes." Murphy had revealed last week that the 10th season of AHS could be pushed back a full year because it was "weather-dependent," telling The Wrap "I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one." On Monday, Murphy tweeted a screenshot of a Zoom call with core AHS actors including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Angela Bassett, confirming a spinoff is in the works and teasing "other stuff I cannot print." [TV Line, The Wrap]
4.
Diplo announces he had an 'entire a-- baby' during quarantine
Diplo, 41, confirmed Monday that he had "an entire a-- baby during quarantine" after months of reports linking him to former Miss Universe contestant Jevon King, who announced her pregnancy in October. King, a Trinidadian model, had confirmed the birth of her son, Pace, on March 20, although Diplo had kept quiet about his relation to the child apart from liking the birth announcement and, this weekend, including a photo of King and Pace in a Mother's Day tribute. Diplo said he was "hesitant" to post about Pace because "not only does he already [have] a better haircut than me" but "we are separated by a million miles and closed borders." Diplo vowed he'd meet his son "as we turn a corner on this world shutdown." [Page Six, People]
5.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly set house budget at $12 to $18 mil
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently crashing at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion (honestly didn't see that one coming), but TMZ reports that the ex-royals are busy looking for a place of their own in Los Angeles. The couple has apparently "budgeted $12 million to $18 million," which will likely buy them quite the upgrade from their other home, Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor Estate (although those digs weren't too shabby either). Among the homes rumored to be in the running are a Bel-Air mansion with a "computerized rain bar," a different Bel-Air mansion with a 800-gallon aquarium, and a Hollywood Hills pad with a theater, "curated wine cellar," and atrium garden. Decisions, decisions. [TMZ]