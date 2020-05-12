The daily gossip: May 12, 2020
1.
Hamilton performance with the original cast coming to Disney+ this July
Here's some news that should leave Hamilton fans satisfied: a filmed version of the musical — with the original cast — is coming, and the wait for it will be far shorter than expected. Disney had announced earlier this year that a performance of Hamilton recorded back in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original Broadway cast was headed to movie theaters in October 2021. But in a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Disney said the show will actually be made available on Disney+ more than a year earlier, on July 3. In it, Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr. Shout it to the rooftops! [The Week, Deadline]
2.
Robert Pattinson dreams of inventing 'a pasta which you can hold in your hand'
Robert Pattinson gave an interview for the ages in GQ, but perhaps the most alarming detail of all is how the actor makes pasta. If you can even call it "making" "pasta." As Pattinson told GQ, he hopes to invent "a pasta which you can hold in your hand," calling his creation Piccolini Cuscino, or "little pillow." He tried to demo the product for his interviewer, explaining "so obviously, first things first, you gotta microwave the pasta." After nuking penne and water, Pattinson added sugar (for the "crust") and eventually got around to putting the foil "into what he thinks is an oven." It was, in fact, a microwave — with the expected results. Read the full amusing profile here, and keep Pattinson out of your kitchen. [GQ]
3.
Lena Dunham finally explains her awkward kiss with Brad Pitt
Remember nine months ago, when Lena Dunham seemingly attempted to kiss Brad Pitt on the red carpet for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, resulting in one of the most uncomfortable photos of all time? Well the actress finally offered an explanation on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live! on Monday night. "I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt," Dunham stressed, explaining that she and Pitt are pals and "I respect him far too much." As proof, Dunham said that Pitt gave her his ring on the night of the premiere after he "took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza." She added that "every time I wear it, something amazing happens," as if getting a ring from Pitt wasn't magical enough. [Watch What Happens Live!, Just Jared]
4.
Johnny Manziel fell off a cliff (he's fine)
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel fell off a cliff, but don't worry, he's okay! Still, the video alone could give you an adrenaline rush. Manziel, 27, posted the footage of himself preparing to cliff dive into Lake Pleasant, near Phoenix, Arizona, when he appeared to slip and tumble into the lake backwards. Manziel captioned the video "flawless execution," but others weren't so amused by the close call. "Johnny chill bro," wrote former NFL wide receiver Cayleb Jones, while former wide receiver Victor Cruz spoke for all of us by admitting, "Got spooked for a second." [TMZ]
5.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin admit they're getting on each other's nerves
It turns out that randomly shooting your spouse with a Nerf gun is not conducive to marital bliss while in quarantine! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin admitted that self-isolating together is "definitely hard sometimes" during their latest episode of their Facebook show, The Biebers. "I think we probably both annoy each other a lot sometimes," Baldwin, 23, confessed, adding that "I think I purposely … bother you and do things that are just like annoying. And then you bite me!" Bieber, 26, agreed that he can get on his wife's nerves, and that his Nerf gun attacks — her "ultimate annoyance" — probably don't help. [Hollywood Life]