The daily gossip: May 12, 2020

Robert Pattinson dreams of inventing 'a pasta which you can hold in your hand'

Robert Pattinson gave an interview for the ages in GQ, but perhaps the most alarming detail of all is how the actor makes pasta. If you can even call it "making" "pasta." As Pattinson told GQ, he hopes to invent "a pasta which you can hold in your hand," calling his creation Piccolini Cuscino, or "little pillow." He tried to demo the product for his interviewer, explaining "so obviously, first things first, you gotta microwave the pasta." After nuking penne and water, Pattinson added sugar (for the "crust") and eventually got around to putting the foil "into what he thinks is an oven." It was, in fact, a microwave — with the expected results. Read the full amusing profile here, and keep Pattinson out of your kitchen. [GQ]