See More Speed Reads
wait (two months) for it
Edit

Hamilton performance with the original cast coming to Disney+ this July

8:59 a.m.

Here's some news that should leave Hamilton fans satisfied: a filmed version with the original cast is coming, and the wait for it will be far shorter than expected.

Disney announced earlier this year that a performance of Hamilton recorded back in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original Broadway cast was headed to movie theaters in October 2021. But in a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Disney said it will actually be made available more than a year earlier. Instead of a theatrical release, Disney will now release Hamilton straight to Disney+ this July 3, just in time for the holiday weekend.

Following a bidding war, the worldwide rights to Hamilton cost Disney a whopping $75 million, Deadline reports. This is another instance of Disney redirecting a film that was planned for theaters to Disney+ after doing so with Artemis Fowl, although that was because of theaters closing during the coronavirus pandemic. Disney has also released numerous films on Disney+ months earlier than initially planned during the pandemic, including Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney previously described this Hamilton movie as a "leap forward in the art of 'live capture'" that will combine "the best elements of live theater and film." In an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger described Hamilton as "brilliant," adding that "in these times, to tell a story of people uniting together against forces of adversity I think is quite relevant and actually quite important."

the court is in session
Edit

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Trump financial records case

8:04 a.m.
Supreme Court
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Supreme Court is about to continue its remote oral arguments with the most highly-anticipated case yet.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments on President Trump's attempt to block subpoenas for his financial records from the House of Representatives and prosecutors in New York. Lawmakers and prosecutors are seeking documents from Trump's accounting firm, as well as Capital One and Deutsche Bank.

Trump's lawyers have claimed the New York prosecutors can't subpoena his accounting firm for these documents while he's in office and that the House Oversight and Reform committees doesn't have a legitimate purpose for the records, The New York Times reports. The New York subpoena was issued as part of an investigation into hush money payments made to two women who claim they had affairs with Trump, which he denies. A House lawyer has said lawmakers do have a legitimate legislative purpose for the records and that there's "nothing unprecedented" about its subpoenas, CNN reports.

The Times notes that the Supreme Court's previous decisions requiring former President Richard Nixon to turn over Oval Office tapes and requiring former President Bill Clinton to respond to a sexual harassment lawsuit may "suggest that Mr. Trump could face an uphill fight in winning his argument that he is entitled to complete immunity from criminal process of any kind so long as he is in office," although the congressional subpoenas "may more sharply divide the justices."

You'll be able to listen into the arguments in the case as they unfold, as the Supreme Court recently began to hold arguments over the phone and make the audio available live for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. The arguments will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, and a decision, CNN reports, is expected to arrive in the summer. Brendan Morrow

Coronavirus polling
Edit

Governors who rushed to reopen fare much worse than their more cautious peers in new state-by-state poll

7:59 a.m.
Governors and Trump
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Collectively, governors have a 71 percent approval rating on how they have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the results vary widely from state to state, according to a Washington Post/Ipsos poll released Tuesday morning. President Trump's coronavirus approval rating is 43 percent. Broken down by party, Democratic governors had 75 percent approval ratings for their handing of the pandemic, versus 67 percent for Republican governors, but the governor with the highest rating — Ohio's Mike DeWine, at 86 percent — is a Republican.

After DeWine, the next eight governors on the list are Democrats, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) sits at the bottom with 39 percent approval for his handling. Governors who emphasized containing the coronavirus over limiting the economic fallout fared better. DeWine, for example, "moved aggressively to close down his state and has been cautious about lifting the restrictions," the Post notes, while Kemp "moved less swiftly than some other governors to mitigate the spread and has been in the forefront of reopening the economy there."

The poll found, not surprisingly, that a large majority of Americans — 74 percent — said the U.S. should prioritize fighting the virus while 24 percent said the emphasis should be on reopening businesses.

"The range across these states is notable given that the survey simply asked people whether they approved of 'your state's governor,'" the Post says. "The respondents were not prompted with either the name of the governor or the governor's political party." After Ohio, the states whose governors had the highest coronavirus approval were New York (81 percent), California (79 percent), Virginia (78 percent), New Jersey (77 percent), North Carolina (74 percent), Michigan (72 percent), Pennsylvania (72 percent), Illinois (71 percent), Florida (60 percent), and Texas (57 percent). Of those, only Florida and Texas have GOP governors.

Ipsos and The Washington Post conducted the poll April 27 to May 4 among 8,086 adults nationwide through Ipsos's KnowledgePanel. The margin of sampling error for all adults is ±1 percentage point, but it ranges from 3.5 points to 7.5 points in individual states. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

China plans to test the entire city of Wuhan in just 10 days after new COVID-19 cases

7:08 a.m.
Nurses in Wuhan mark International Nurses Day
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Wuhan, the Chinese city of 11 million where the COVID-19 pandemic originated, reported six new cases over the weekend, its first new infections in 35 days. None of the new cases were imported, and China plans to get to the bottom of this cluster, announcing a plan to test the entire city in 10 days, CNN reports. Wuhan authorities plan to use nucleic acid tests, which are more effective and complicated to perform than tests that look for a body's immune response.

If all 11 million people in Wuhan are tested, that would require producing and processing tests for a population greater than the entire country of Greece — in 10 days. The U.S. has conducted 9.4 million tests during the entire pandemic, the COVID Tracking Project reported Monday.

China's official coronavirus figures have always had an asterisk by them, and a large number of positive results from a city-wide testing program would reflect poorly on Wuhan's previously reported data, CNN notes. The head official of Wuhan's Changqing area, where the new cases were found, was already removed from his post for failing to prevent the outbreak, China Daily reported Monday.

South Korea and Germany have also reported setbacks in their largely successful efforts to beat back the coronavirus, highlighting the tenacity of the new virus and the risks of relaxing mitigation efforts. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers cringe as Trump faces his own coronavirus hot spot

6:17 a.m.

COVID-19 has infiltrated the White House, The Late Show noted Monday night.

Coronavirus "hot spots are popping up all over the place: Minnesota, Tennessee, Nebraska, there's even an outbreak of the coronavirus inside the White House," Stephen Colbert said. And President Trump's response to the positive test of Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, "might be the dumbest thing he ever said. ... She was tested and didn't have it, then she got it, then the next test showed that she had it. Does Trump think the tests are good only if they tell you news you want to hear?"

"To make himself feel better, this afternoon Trump had a press briefing in the Rose Garden," Colbert said. It went poorly and ended when he "threw a hissy fit after getting challenged by two female reporters."

"The coronavirus is now officially in the White House," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "And I won't lie — I'm not surprised that this cluster started in Stephen Miller's house. That dude has always given off major bitten-by-a-bat vibes." Trump still refuses to wear a mask, "even when meeting a group of elderly World War II veterans," Noah said. "Can you imagine surviving Hitler only to be taken out by Trump? That would be so anticlimactic. It would be like if Batman beat Bane and then dies slipping on a banana peel."

Along with "trying to dead-eye mind trick Americans into thinking coronavirus will simply go away," Trump had "an especially demented weekend on Twitter," Late Night's Seth Meyer recounted. "On Sunday alone he posted 126 tweets and retweets, including over 50 messages before 8:30 a.m. Sounds like it was a great Mother's Day." Trump was actually asked Friday if he had a message for America's mothers, he said, and "our drooling, potato-brained Caligula" gave an answer "so deranged it's actually hard to fully appreciate just by listening." So Meyers read the transcript.

Tweeting "once every 7.5 minutes" is impressive, since it means Trump "ignored a pandemic and his wife on Mother's Day," Jimmy Kimmel said. But "I spent some of my Mother's Day in a Twitter feud with" Trump, too, over an out-of-context video Kimmel posted of Pence on Thursday, he explained. "Bottom line is I was wrong, he was joking, I didn't know, I made a mistake." You can watch Kimmel's apology "of sorts" below. Peter Weber

2020 ad war
Edit

New Biden ad claims 'Trump doesn't understand' that his coronavirus missteps 'destroyed' the economy

3:01 a.m.

President Trump's Rose Garden coronavirus-testing celebration may have ended on an angry note but it started with grandiloquence. "In every generation, through every challenge and hardship and danger, America has risen to the task," Trump said. "We have met the moment and we have prevailed." He was making a case that testing was at a sufficient level to reopen the economy, even as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose above 80,000.

Off-camera, "some of Trump's advisers described the president as glum and shell-shocked by his declining popularity," The Washington Post reported over the weekend. "In private conversations, he has struggled to process how his fortunes suddenly changed from believing he was on a glide path to re-election to realizing that he is losing to the likely Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in virtually every poll, including his own campaign's internal surveys. ... More than anything, three advisers said, Trump is focused on how to turn the economy around and reopen the country, seeing a nascent recovery as key to getting re-elected and his handling of the economy as one of his only strengths in the polls over Joe Biden."

Biden's campaign released an ad Monday night pummeling Trump on all these points, and also rebutting the Trump campaign's efforts to attack Biden on China. The long ad, "Timeline," curates some key moments from Trump's handling of the new coronavirus.

"April turns into May," the narrator intones over dramatic strings. "The virus doesn't disappear. There is no miracle. The cases mount, the death toll grows, more than 33 million Americans lose their jobs to the pandemic. Unemployment reaches Great Depression–era levels. Donald Trump doesn't understand. We have an economic crisis because we have a public health crisis. And we have a public health crisis because he refused to act. Donald Trump didn't build a great economy. His failure to lead destroyed one." Watch below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Doctors Without Borders sends team to help Navajo Nation battle the coronavirus

2:13 a.m.
A file photo showing houses in the Navajo Nation.
David McNew/Getty Images

Doctors Without Borders has sent nine medical professionals to the Navajo Nation to help communities that have been ravaged by the coronavirus.

Doctors Without Borders is an international humanitarian organization that works in conflict zones. "There are many situations in which we do not intervene in the United States, but this has a particular risk profile," Jean Stowell, head of the group's U.S. COVID-19 Response Team, told CBS News on Monday. "Situationally, the Native American communities are at a much higher risk for complications from COVID-19 and also from community spread because they don't have access to the variety of things that make it possible to self-isolate."

About 170,000 people live in the Navajo Nation, where there are more coronavirus cases per capita than in any state. In addition to dealing with a lack of specialized medical staff, the Navajo Nation is also a food desert and an estimated one in three residents do not have access to running water. "I think it's difficult for Americans to realize how big this country is and how the needs are so different in each place," Stowell said. "You know, urban needs are very different than rural needs. And the needs of the Native American community are challenging because they look so different than the needs elsewhere, so they require a pretty significant coordinated effort."

The team sent to the Navajo Nation includes two physicians, three nurses/midwives, a water sanitation specialist, two logisticians, and a health educator. The plan is for them to stay until the end of June, but they will remain longer if needed. "There is quite a lot of interest in responding to the needs of Native communities, but there are also enormous needs," Stowell said. "And it's not so quick to mobilize things that you really have to start from the ground up. These were bigger problems long before COVID-19." Catherine Garcia

To have or have not
Edit

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says more COVID-19 cases in the West Wing are 'inevitable'

1:57 a.m.

After two people in the West Wing tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus late last week, the White House ramped up testing, ordered everyone but President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to wear face masks to the office if they can't work from home, and traced everyone who tested positive. But the West Wing is notoriously tight quarters, and if the coronavirus is in the building, "the idea that more people will test positive is, I think, inevitable at this point," CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta told Jake Tapper on Monday.

"I wouldn't say White House aides are panicked, but they are very aware that the virus is potentially spreading through the West Wing unchecked," Politico's Nancy Cook said Monday evening. "The West Wing is this really cramped and tight space in most parts of it, with narrow stairways and offices with low ceilings and staffers who work in cubes." The masks will be helpful, Gupta said, but staffers can't social-distance outside of the Oval Office. The good news, he added, is that not everyone who tests positive develops symptoms.

"The level of anxiety has oscillated" inside the White House, but "staff worries have largely been based on their relative access to Trump," The Washington Post reports. "Those who interact with the president regularly are getting tested daily, which has helped reassure them as to their safety. But those who do not regularly see the president, yet work in the West Wing or Eisenhower Executive Office Building, are not tested as frequently. ... The result has been something of an unspoken caste system among White House staff, one of the former officials said, explaining that even inside the West Wing, there exist 'the Haves and the Have Nots,' with less senior officials feeling more vulnerable." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.