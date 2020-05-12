Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Trump financial records case

The Supreme Court is about to continue its remote oral arguments with the most highly-anticipated case yet.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments on President Trump's attempt to block subpoenas for his financial records from the House of Representatives and prosecutors in New York. Lawmakers and prosecutors are seeking documents from Trump's accounting firm, as well as Capital One and Deutsche Bank.

Trump's lawyers have claimed the New York prosecutors can't subpoena his accounting firm for these documents while he's in office and that the House Oversight and Reform committees doesn't have a legitimate purpose for the records, The New York Times reports. The New York subpoena was issued as part of an investigation into hush money payments made to two women who claim they had affairs with Trump, which he denies. A House lawyer has said lawmakers do have a legitimate legislative purpose for the records and that there's "nothing unprecedented" about its subpoenas, CNN reports.

The Times notes that the Supreme Court's previous decisions requiring former President Richard Nixon to turn over Oval Office tapes and requiring former President Bill Clinton to respond to a sexual harassment lawsuit may "suggest that Mr. Trump could face an uphill fight in winning his argument that he is entitled to complete immunity from criminal process of any kind so long as he is in office," although the congressional subpoenas "may more sharply divide the justices."

You'll be able to listen into the arguments in the case as they unfold, as the Supreme Court recently began to hold arguments over the phone and make the audio available live for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. The arguments will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, and a decision, CNN reports, is expected to arrive in the summer. Brendan Morrow