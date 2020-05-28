The daily gossip: May 28, 2020

Grimes is selling her soul

Grimes is having her first art show this week, and among the pieces up for sale is … her soul? As Grimes told Bloomberg, she considers herself "a visual artist first and foremost," despite being better known for her music and her oddly-named child with Elon Musk. Grimes explained that initially she "didn't want anyone to buy" the legal document selling the portion of her soul (it's titled, appropriately, Selling Out), so "I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won't sell." But the concept became more "philosophically interesting" as she thought about it and "also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art." Grimes ultimately settled on selling her soul to whoever makes her the "best offer." [Bloomberg]