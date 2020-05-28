The daily gossip: May 28, 2020
1.
Highly-anticipated collab between Lady Gaga and Blackpink drops day before Chromatica release
Today is May 28, better known as Chromatica Eve, and in celebration, Lady Gaga released her bilingual collaboration with the K-pop superstars Blackpink. The song, "Sour Candy," is the third off Gaga's forthcoming album, and described by Rolling Stone as "a sugar-sweet club track for all our at-home parties." The Japanese outlet tvgroove reported Thursday that Gaga "called Blackpink first to suggest working together." Gaga added, "Blackpink are beautiful young women, and they're very talented. Through this collaboration, I felt proud as if I'd become Blackpink's fifth member." The song marks the first time K-pop fans have had new music from the Blackpink foursome in over a year, though Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo will return with their own new album in June. [Rolling Stone, PinkNews]
2.
Grimes is selling her soul
Grimes is having her first art show this week, and among the pieces up for sale is … her soul? As Grimes told Bloomberg, she considers herself "a visual artist first and foremost," despite being better known for her music and her oddly-named child with Elon Musk. Grimes explained that initially she "didn't want anyone to buy" the legal document selling the portion of her soul (it's titled, appropriately, Selling Out), so "I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won't sell." But the concept became more "philosophically interesting" as she thought about it and "also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art." Grimes ultimately settled on selling her soul to whoever makes her the "best offer." [Bloomberg]
3.
John Wick is only called John Wick because Keanu Reeves kept forgetting the actual title
The 2014 action movie John Wick was originally supposed to be titled Scorn, but actor Keanu Reeves kept calling it "John Wick" on accident, forcing the studio to change the name. "The only reason it's called John Wick is that Keanu kept referring to it as John Wick," the movie's screenwriter, Derek Kolstad, told Comicbook.com this week. "Marketing was like, 'Dude, that's four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it's John Wick instead of Scorn.' I can't imagine it being Scorn now." Reeves has actually done a lot to shape the John Wick series over the years, it turns out; he also apparently insisted on riding a horse in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum "no matter what." [Comicbook.com, USA Today]
4.
All eyes are on Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian after flurry of Instagram posts
It's been a whirlwind 24 hours for all the gossips who believe Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are on the verge of getting back together. On Wednesday, multiple tabloids reported that Disick and his girlfriend of almost three years, Sofia Richie, had broken up, with Page Six quoting an insider who said "Kourtney didn't make it easy for her." Then Disick posted his first photo since April, of himself on vacation in Utah with Kourtney and their kids. Kardashian family members also began sharing pics of their birthday celebration for Disick back in Los Angeles, which, being quarantine-dubious, prompted Khloé to lash out at critics ("there's less than 10 people with us … not even trying to be rude"). Anyway, major eyes emoji at whatever's going on there! [Cosmopolitan, The Daily Mail]
5.
Skye Wheatley melts down over her 'butchered' trees
Instagram influencer and former Big Brother Australia contestant Skye Wheatley melted down on Thursday after coming home from her hair appointment to find that her gardener had cut down all the trees in the yard of her $1 million Gold Coast mansion. "It used to be all beautiful greenery," Wheatley, 26, said, wiping tears out of her eyes. "I feel sick … I'm going to vomit. Honestly I can't even be happy about my hair, my hair looks amazing." Wheatley blasted her boyfriend, Lachlan Waugh, for not sticking around to oversee the yard work, and said the couple is "running out of money" and can't afford to buy new plants. "I would have canceled my appointment and been here to save my f--king trees from being butchered," she sniffled. [The Daily Mail]