The daily gossip: June 1, 2020
Chiara de Blasio gets arrested, doesn't tell her dad
Police arrested Chiara de Blasio while she was protesting the death of George Floyd in Lower Manhattan over the weekend, but she didn't tell her dad … who happens to be the mayor of New York City. "If I had known that my daughter was arrested, I would have been the first to let the public know," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. "I found out when my staff got a media inquiry." As he put it, "I have a 25-year-old adult daughter who lives her own life [and] chooses to share information with me if she deems to." Though Chiara hilariously put down the mayor's Gracie Mansion address on her paperwork, she didn't tell the police who she was during her arrest. [NBC News, The Week]
Kylie Jenner's splurging has her sisters 'concerned'
Losing her billionaire status isn't stopping Kylie Jenner from getting what she wants! According to Page Six, Jenner, 22, has her sisters "concerned" about the amount of money she's blowing through, including splurging an estimated $70 million in February to deck out a private jet in the theme of her daughter, Stormi's, birthday party. Additionally, Jenner has been on a real estate kick, buying a new $36.5 million home in Holmby Hills, California — so far used mostly as an Instagram backdrop — as well purchasing other multimillion-dollar plots around southern California. Jenner has also donated millions to charitable causes, like Australia wildfire relief and coronavirus aide. A source who spoke to Page Six guessed "she's likely spent over $130 million in the past year." [Page Six]
John Cusack says the police attacked his bike while he was protesting in Chicago
John Cusack's bike was allegedly given a not-so-gentle "tune-up" by the police while he was protesting the death of George Floyd in Chicago over the weekend. "Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike," the High Fidelity actor tweeted, sharing blurry footage in which a police officer appears to be yelling "get the f--k out of here" while pounding on Cusack's bike. Cusack also shared other scenes from his night of protesting, including video of a ransacked Whole Foods and "packs of cars darting around like jackals." Added Cusack, "Would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event … feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head." [Deadline]
94-year-old Queen Elizabeth goes for a horseback ride, sans helmet
She's still got it! On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released photos of 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth out for a ride on Fern, a 14-year-old pony. The pictures confirmed reports that the Queen is in "excellent spirits" while she is in quarantine at Windsor Castle, where she is being obsessively sheltered from exposure to the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, a "royal source" who spoke with Newsweek said the "timing" of the Queen's pictures was "helpful." As Dickie Arbiter, the queen's former press secretary, elucidated, "The message is life goes on as normal or is beginning to get back to normal." Unfortunately, the message also appears to be that the Queen is too fashionable for proper cranium safety, as she was seen riding in a headscarf rather than a helmet. [Newsweek, USA Today]
Pink shuts down commenters who try to tell her 'all lives matter'
Pink has zero tolerance for anyone who wants to defend the phrase "all lives matter" in her Instagram comments. Over the weekend, the singer reposted a message originally written by Billie Eilish, which read in part: "Society gives you privilege just for being white. … If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black?" Commenters responded to Pink's post, including one who lectured her about "implicitly saying other races don't matter as much." Pink replied: "You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don't even hear yourself and probably never will." Other commenters were also shut down. "All business owners life's matter too," said one, to which Pink replied, "So you can't read." Zing! [Us Weekly]