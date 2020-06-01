The daily gossip: June 1, 2020

Chiara de Blasio gets arrested, doesn't tell her dad

Police arrested Chiara de Blasio while she was protesting the death of George Floyd in Lower Manhattan over the weekend, but she didn't tell her dad … who happens to be the mayor of New York City. "If I had known that my daughter was arrested, I would have been the first to let the public know," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. "I found out when my staff got a media inquiry." As he put it, "I have a 25-year-old adult daughter who lives her own life [and] chooses to share information with me if she deems to." Though Chiara hilariously put down the mayor's Gracie Mansion address on her paperwork, she didn't tell the police who she was during her arrest. [NBC News, The Week]