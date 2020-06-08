The daily gossip: June 8, 2020

Catherine Lowe recalls thinking she'd been cast on The Bachelor 'just to check a box'

Bachelor Nation is continuing to speak out against the show's glaring lack of diversity. After Rachel Lindsay's comments last week about how being affiliated with the show at this point is "embarrassing," Catherine Lowe — who married Sean Lowe after winning his season of The Bachelor in 2013 — said she was "grounded" to realize she was "one of the faces that represented people of color." Ahead of the couple's season airing as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! tonight, Catherine explained she was "flattered" to be cast but "I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino." She added, "I counted myself out to be [Sean's] fiancée" because "I thought I was there just to check a box." [Cosmopolitan ]