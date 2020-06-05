The daily gossip: June 5, 2020

Cate Blanchett had 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'

Quarantine comes for us all. First it was Queen guitarist Brian May, who was hospitalized for "overenthusiastic gardening." Then it was Halsey, who tripped over her dishwasher door and broke her ankle. Now Cate Blanchett has admitted she had "a bit of a chainsaw accident" while speaking on A Podcast of One's Own With Julia Gillard. Don't worry, she's okay! Though it "sounds very, very exciting … it wasn't," Blanchett said, adding that she's unharmed "apart from the little nick to my head." Julia Gillard, the former Australian prime minister, spoke for all of us when she told Blanchett, "Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head. I don't think people want to see any nicks taken out of it." [A Podcast of One's Own, Just Jared]