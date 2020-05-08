See More Speed Reads
Don't try this at home
Queen guitarist Brian May hospitalized for rear-end injury related to some 'overenthusiastic gardening'

2:17 p.m.
Brian May at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, presumably not the same garden as where he hurt himself.
Queen guitarist Brian May confessed this week that he was recently hospitalized because he somehow "managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of overenthusiastic gardening."

May didn't bother elaborating exactly how "overenthusiastic gardening" might lead to such an uncommon injury, only that he did a "thorough job" wounding himself and "I won't be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless."

May added that he'll be taking a break from social media to recoup and "please, please don't send me sympathy." Turns out Martha Stewart was right, this is what happens when you don't quarantine with your gardener! Jeva Lange

coming soon to a drive-in near you
Trump might hold 2020 rallies at drive-in theaters

2:41 p.m.
Rapper Alligatoah performs at the Georg Schutz drive-in cinema
Tonight's feature presentation: a Trump rally?

President Trump is hoping to continue holding political rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, and The Daily Beast reports his advisers are considering turning to drive-in movie theaters to allow him to do so.

Trump's aides and operatives have reportedly spent several weeks pitching ideas for socially-distanced versions of the large rallies the president loves, and "repurposing drive-ins for a political gathering" is reportedly one of the most popular ideas. "Attendees would roll up in their cars and be required to mostly remain in their respective vehicles as the president addressed them in-person from the outdoor stage," the report says.

Drive-in theaters have been experiencing something of a revival during the coronavirus crisis while major theater chains shutter, although the Beast notes there are only about 300 of them in the United States.

Trump said at a recent briefing that "I hope we can do rallies" again because "for me, it's a tremendous way of getting the word out," and his campaign last month said he's "looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail and holding rallies." Health experts, however, have warned that large gatherings of this kind may not be safe until 2021.

Former Vice President Joe Biden in recent weeks has been holding virtual campaign rallies from his home, a fact Trump mocked him for on Friday, telling Fox & Friends he'd "love to see him get out of the basement so he can speak." Brendan Morrow

Trump concedes 'herd immunity' strategy would have resulted in more deaths

2:37 p.m.

President Trump's estimation of the U.S.'s eventual coronavirus death toll keeps growing, and so far, he maintains the country has made the right choices to mitigate it.

On Friday, Trump spoke at a meeting with Republican lawmakers about the growing coronavirus death toll, saying "so many people have died" but "that's the one thing we can't do anything about, unfortunately." "What I can say is if we did it a different way," perhaps by letting people go about their normal lives in hopes of building up herd immunity to COVID-19, "we would've been talking about numbers that would've been unsustainable," Trump continued. The ultimate death toll, Trump now posits, is "95,000 people" or "more than that."

That's one of the highest numbers of potential coronavirus deaths Trump has estimated so far. He suggested a few weeks ago that anywhere from 50-60,000 Americans would ultimately die, but those numbers were quickly surpassed, with 77,000 deaths reported as of Friday. Kathryn Krawczyk

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confusingly says she once criticized Trump because she was 'watching CNN'

1:49 p.m.

In 2015, current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized then-candidate Donald Trump over comments he made about Mexican immigrants, words she now blames … on watching CNN? In her session with the press on Friday, McEnany was asked if she still believes Trump's language was "racist" and "hateful," as she'd said it was at the time.

"I'm actually glad you asked that, because for about the first four weeks of the election I was watching CNN," said McEnany, who was a Harvard student and Republican writer in 2015. "I was naïvely believing some of the headlines that I saw on CNN."

McEnany's response to the question was confusing, seeing as her comments had been made in response to Trump's actual, recorded campaign kick-off speech, in which he infamously made generalized slurs about Mexican immigrants being "rapists." CNN headlines, while they might have characterized his speech, did nothing to change the actual words.

Pressed to clarify if she was "walking back" her comments, McEnany said: "I support this president, there is no questioning that. So honored to work for him." Watch below. Jeva Lange

Researchers are warning of new health crisis of 'deaths of despair' stemming from the pandemic

12:49 p.m.
A new health crisis is looming.
iStock

Researchers are sounding the alarm over what they say is a looming health crisis of suicides and deaths from drug and alcohol abuse as the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the economy and normal ways of life. One report, published Friday, claims that Americans could expect some 75,000 such "deaths of despair" stemming from the pandemic between 2020 and 2029, based on current projected unemployment and economic recovery modeling, CBS News reports.

"Deaths of despair are tied to multiple factors, like unemployment, fear and dread, and isolation," said Benjamin Miller, the chief strategy officer for Well Being Trust, the national mental and spiritual health foundation that authored the study. "Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were already an unprecedented number of deaths of despair (almost 182,000 in 2018). We wanted to estimate how this pandemic would change that number moving forward."

The worst case models project as many as 150,000 additional deaths of despair over the next 10 years due to fallout from the pandemic, while the most optimistic models projected an additional 28,000 deaths. Dr. Elie Aoun, the vice chairman of the American Psychiatric Association's Council on Addiction Psychiatry, confirmed to CBS News that the research was alarming but realistic. "Addiction patients are relapsing, and a lot of patients who don't have drug use or alcohol problems are drinking more now, sometimes every day from 4 or 5 p.m., and they don't stop until they sleep," he said.

On Friday, President Trump offered reassurance to the American people, promising that "jobs will all be back, and they'll all be back very soon." Analysts, however, say it could take as much as a decade for the economy to fully recover. Jeva Lange

Pence's flight reportedly held up after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

12:22 p.m.

After one of President Trump's personal valets tested positive for COVID-19, a staffer for Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly tested positive as well.

Pence's flight to Iowa on Friday was held up for about an hour after a member of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs reports. CNN has also confirmed the news, reporting that "the person who tested positive was not on the trip, but the concern was other people being in contact with the individual."

CNN reported on Thursday that a member of the U.S. Navy and a personal valet to Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The White House said Trump since tested negative. Trump was reportedly "lava level mad" at his staff after he found out about the valet testing positive, though Trump said he had "very little contact" with the person.

Trump and Pence are now being tested for COVID-19 every day, and the White House said Thursday that "every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president ... as well as any guests" are being tested daily as well. A staffer for Pence had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March. Brendan Morrow

Washington, D.C.'s coronavirus data reveals overwhelming proportion of deaths among black residents

11:59 a.m.

Washington, D.C., has become yet another example of how coronavirus is disproportionately affecting black Americans.

More than 700,000 people live in the nation's capital, about 46 percent of them black and 42 percent of them white. And yet white residents of D.C. have only made up about 11 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the city, while black residents account for 79 percent, data released by the city on Thursday reveal.

When it comes to coronavirus testing, 47 percent of people in Washington, D.C., who've tested positive for the disease have been black, the data shows. That about matches the black population in the city, and yet only 16 percent of positive tests have come from white D.C. residents.

Washington, D.C. is still seemingly approaching its peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Nineteen deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday, matching the city's highest one-day death count. A total of 304 people in D.C. have been reported dead of COVID-19, 241 of them black, the data shows. Kathryn Krawczyk

April's unemployment rate was the worst on record for every major worker group — with 1 exception

11:04 a.m.
Vehicles lining up to receive unemployment applications
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Labor Department's shocking April jobs report showed the unemployment rate climb to the highest level since the Great Depression, reaching record highs for various worker groups — except for among black Americans.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday the unemployment rate in April soared to 14.7 percent, the worst level since the Great Depression. Breaking down the household survey data further, the Friday report showed that the unemployment rate reached 14.2 percent for whites, 14.5 percent for Asians, 16.7 percent for blacks, and 18.9 percent for Hispanics. It was also 13 percent for adult men, 15.5 percent for adult women, and 31.9 percent for teenagers.

"The rates for all of these groups, with the exception of blacks, represent record highs for their respective series," the report said.

The unemployment rate for black Americans previously reached 16.8 percent in March 2010 and a record of 21.2 percent in January 1983, CNN reports, and it's "always been double the rate for whites, even in 'good' times," The Associated Press' Aaron L. Morrison noted.

The New York Times also observed the numbers were particularly devastating because prior to the coronavirus pandemic, "employment gains among minorities, and black workers in particular, had been a major bright spot" in the U.S.' post-recession expansion, while FiveThirtyEight pointed to the record high unemployment rate for Hispanics, writing that this all highlights "a running theme of this pandemic: workers of color are disproportionately bearing the brunt of the economic havoc." Brendan Morrow

