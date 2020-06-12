The daily gossip: June 11, 2020

Lady Antebellum drops the 'antebellum' over its association with the slavery-era South

The Grammy Award-winning country music group Lady Antebellum will henceforth be known just as Lady A, after the band interrogated the nostalgia for the pre-Civil War era, "which includes slavery," implied by their former name. The band explained they'd called themselves "Lady Antebellum" when they formed in 2006 in reference to the "southern 'antebellum' style home where we took our first photos" — a.k.a. a former slave plantation — but are now "regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word … we are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused." Lady A acknowledged that they have "no excuse for our lateness to this realization" and that they aim to "grow into better humans" going forward. [Twitter]