The daily gossip: June 24, 2020

Sammy Hagar doesn't seem too worried about COVID-19: 'We all gotta die, man'

Sammy Hagar is taking this whole "global pandemic" thing in stride: "I'm sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man," he told Rolling Stone this week. As the 72-year-old rocker explained, "This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I'd rather personally get sick and even die, if that's what it takes … If some of us have to sacrifice on that, okay. I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country." Which seems a little, well, dramatic, but "that's just the way that I feel about it," Hagar said, adding: "I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day?" [Rolling Stone]