The daily gossip: June 24, 2020
1.
Timothée Chalamet is apparently off the market again
It sounds like Timothée Chalamet's brief stint of singledom has come to an end. After breaking up with The King co-star Lily-Rose Depp in April after about a year of dating, Chalamet, 24, was spotted smooching Baby Driver actress Eiza González, 30, while poolside on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. The real excitement, though, was that Chalamet was seen playing guitar for González. Romantic! Still, there's a bit of confusion in the tabloids about how serious the couple are: Page Six says González is a "gal pal," TMZ reports that they "seem to be dating," while Vulture writes that "neither has confirmed their relationship officially, so it may very well have been a platonic kiss/serenade/hair-petting." [Jezebel, Vulture]
2.
Kate Middleton 'would resent someone saying that she is struggling'
Kate Middleton is definitely doing okay with the heavier workload on her shoulders, now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ditched their royal responsibilities to live in Tyler Perry's mansion in Los Angeles. Kate loves work, even! You might even go as far as to say that she "certainly would resent someone saying that she is struggling," as an insider put it to People. That explosive Tatler article claiming Kate is feeling stressed and overwhelmed was just a "misrepresentation of the truth," and, "if anything, she is relishing the role more than ever." Even though Kate would, by one expert's judgment, "have to be superhuman not to feel the pressure," the future Queen consort is doing fine. Really! [People]
3.
Sammy Hagar doesn't seem too worried about COVID-19: 'We all gotta die, man'
Sammy Hagar is taking this whole "global pandemic" thing in stride: "I'm sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man," he told Rolling Stone this week. As the 72-year-old rocker explained, "This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I'd rather personally get sick and even die, if that's what it takes … If some of us have to sacrifice on that, okay. I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country." Which seems a little, well, dramatic, but "that's just the way that I feel about it," Hagar said, adding: "I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day?" [Rolling Stone]
4.
Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin break quarantine for swimsuit modeling gig
Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly broken quarantine to fly to Italy for a modeling gig aboard a yacht. Prior to traveling to Europe mid-pandemic, the friends and supermodels were quarantining on opposite sides of the country, with Baldwin in L.A. with her husband, Justin Bieber, and Hadid in Pennsylvania with her mother, sister Gigi Hadid, and the father of her future nephew, Zayn Malik. A source told E! News that "Hailey and Bella flew to Italy by private jet, and upon landing were seen wearing gloves and masks" and that they were all business, heading "straight to the water." Despite the European Union mulling a ban on American travelers, the models "seemed relaxed and happy to be there." [E! News, Elle]
5.
Jameela Jamil doesn't think Kim Kardashian realizes how damaging her corset photos are
Actress and body neutrality activist Jameela Jamil responded Wednesday to the "over 1,000 DMs" she received regarding a video of Kim Kardashian flaunting a painfully-tight corset. "Kim, like many of us, has had decades of body image issues and obsession," Jamil told her fans, noting the way "the media scrutinized her and her sisters over their appearances" and that "she isn't actively trying to harm you." Jamil added that she wasn't even sure Kim "realizes that she's doing to others what her idols did to her" during the "era of Heroin Chic, where we were told you HAD to look like an addict starving to death," but that "there's no point in screaming at her. The smart thing to do is to protect YOURSELF." [Instagram]